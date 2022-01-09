Stankovsky, Joshua "Josh"

OCONOMOWOC - Joshua "Josh" Stankovsky, age 46, passed away after a brief illness, with his wife and family by his side, on Jan. 2, 2022. Josh was born in Madison, Wis., on Dec. 11, 1975, to Charles "Chuck" and Marie (Niessen) Stankovsky.

Josh is survived by his wife, Jennifer (Karn); his daughter, Emily; his parents, Chuck and Marie; brother, Jonah (Marie) Stankovsky; his sister, Jennilee Stankovsky; his brother, Josiah (Autumn) Stankovsky; sister, Jacy (Nathan) Walker; along with six nieces and nephews, other family, and many wonderful friends.

Josh loved the game of golf. He could be found out on the course most weekends when the weather permitted, being known for getting a game in on his birthday in December or a snowy spring break in March. He was passionate about teaching his daughter the game and spending time with her on the greens. He was also an avid Wisconsin sports fan, especially the Badgers and Packers.

He enjoyed yearly trips to Door County with his family. Josh also loved technology and could be counted on to have knowledge on the latest gadgets. He appreciated movies and music, always willing to share his libraries with family and friends. He was extremely handy and took pride in his home, keeping it updated and comfortable for his family. Josh spent his weekdays using his many handyman skills working with his brother, Josiah, on various job projects.

Above all, Josh loved his family. His wife and daughter meant the world to him and he was great at taking care of them. Josh was a giving, strong-willed, and genuine man. His love for his family will not be forgotten.

A celebration of life service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 15, at CALVARY GOSPEL CHURCH (5301 Commercial Ave., Madison, WI 53704). Due to COVID, there will be no visitation or lunch, and the family requests that masks be worn and social distancing be observed. If you are not able to join in us person, you are able to view the service at https://event.forgetmenotceremonies.com/ceremony?c=e00437b6-5dfc-4505-9e4d-e5b861a0164b.

Enjoy an old fashioned at your next Friday night fish fry in honor of Josh. Those that touch our lives stay in our hearts forever. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations will be used for Emily's education fund.

