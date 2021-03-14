Benrud, Joslyn Nicole

STOUGHTON - Joslyn Nicole Benrud, age 36, of Stoughton, Wis., passed away on Saturday, March 6, 2021. The last week of her life was a difficult battle, but she was surrounded by her loving family and friends. Joslyn was born in Tucson, Ariz., and spent the majority of her childhood in Modesto, Calif., before meeting the love of her life and settling into her home in Stoughton, Wis.

Joslyn spent 12 years working as a senior paralegal at Husch Blackwell in Madison, dedicating herself to her career, coworkers and clients. She embraced her career with great enthusiasm, creating friendships that extended outside of work. Despite her hectic schedule, family and friends were her passion.

Joslyn enjoyed traveling with her family, creating new adventures, long weekends at the family farm, supporting her husband in outdoor activities, and creating a loving home to raise their daughter, Annalise. This included her fur babies of the past, Harley and Thatcher, but also currently Theodore and Wally.

Joslyn was an amazing friend who loved finding the perfect gift and then presenting it in a unique and meaningful manner. She was often seen with her "BBs" hosting movie nights, cooking events, crafting sessions or enjoying laughs over a cup of coffee. To know her was to love her. Her smile lit up any room she entered and softened even the hardest heart.

Joslyn fought a long, arduous battle with colon cancer over the last two years. She never gave up hope and took every opportunity to live her life to the fullest. David gave into her every impulse during the long two-year battle, but in turn created wonderful memories together with their daughter, Annalise, ensuring her memory would be one of absolute love and happiness.

Joslyn is survived by her husband, David Benrud; daughter, Annalise Benrud; brother, Jamie Poquette (California); sister, Jenifer Kenrick (Wisconsin); parents, Frank and Brenda Poquette (Wisconsin); in-laws, Paul and Martha Benrud (Wisconsin); sister-in-law, Megan Malek (Wisconsin); and brother-in-law, Max Benrud (Wisconsin). Joslyn was also the loving aunt to Ross, Devin, Taylor, Lily, Vivian and Madison.

There will be a very brief reading of a poem, followed by kind words and memories about Joslyn. We will then take a moment of silence as she is laid to rest. This will take place at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, March 16, at SUN PRAIRIE MEMORY GARDENS, 1147 Clarmar Drive, Sun Prairie. Any and all are welcome to attend the short but sweet interment ceremony.

Joslyn's family will be planning a celebration of life to follow in mid-summer 2021, in hopes to gather outside where Joslyn loved to be. Details will be announced later this summer.

Please share your memories at www.informedchoicefunerals.com.

Informed Choice Funeral

& Cremation Alternatives

3325 E. Washington Ave., Madison

(608) 249-6758