Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Madison.com
Madison.com Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Joyce Clapp
FUNERAL HOME
Cress Funeral & Cremation Service - Madison West
3610 Speedway Road
Madison, WI

Joyce Clapp

MADISON - Joyce Clapp passed away peacefully at Hope & A Future's Adult Family home with family by her side.

A service celebrating Joyce's life will be held Friday, April 15, 2022 at 10:30 a.m. at Cress Funeral Home 3610 Speedway Road, Madison. A visitation will be held beginning at 10:00 a.m. A reception will follow.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Hope & A Future where Joyce experienced exceptional care in this loving Christian home (3440 S High Point Road, Madison 53719, or online at hopeandafutureinc.org). Please share your memories at www.cressfuneralservice.com.

Cress Funeral & Cremation Service

3610 Speedway Road Madison

(608) 238-3434


Published by Madison.com on Apr. 10, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Cress Funeral & Cremation Service - Madison West
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Cress Funeral & Cremation Service - Madison West.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Cress Funeral & Cremation Service
April 10, 2022
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results