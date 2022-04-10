Joyce Clapp

MADISON - Joyce Clapp passed away peacefully at Hope & A Future's Adult Family home with family by her side.

A service celebrating Joyce's life will be held Friday, April 15, 2022 at 10:30 a.m. at Cress Funeral Home 3610 Speedway Road, Madison. A visitation will be held beginning at 10:00 a.m. A reception will follow.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Hope & A Future where Joyce experienced exceptional care in this loving Christian home (3440 S High Point Road, Madison 53719, or online at hopeandafutureinc.org). Please share your memories at www.cressfuneralservice.com.

Cress Funeral & Cremation Service

3610 Speedway Road Madison

(608) 238-3434