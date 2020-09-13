Cross, Joyce Denton

SUN PRAIRIE - Joyce Denton Cross, age 95, passed away on Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2020. She was born, Aug. 15, 1925 to Robert and Marquerite (Penn) Denton, the eldest of five sisters.

Raised on Madison's west side she attended Blessed Sacrament and graduated from West High School.

Joyce met and married the love of her life George Cross and together they raised a blended family of eight children. They were especially proud of the home they built on Madison's East side where they resided for over 40 years. Family meant everything to her, and she was a fierce Mama Bear, very protective of her children. They could count on her to always have their backs. Joyce was the Matriarch and held the extended family together with big gatherings.

At home in the kitchen she was known as a great cook and loved to put on feasts. Joyce cooked professionally for many years, eventually owning her own restaurant, The Cross Café on E. Washington Ave. Everyone was welcomed at her table. Growing up our home was the go to hang out and she became a second Mom to many. Our house was also filled with pets as Joyce loved animals and couldn't say no to strays we brought home.

In retirement she watched over her grandchildren and other children also. Joyce became the beloved "Nonnie" to many. She was skilled at bridge, playing several games a week and couples bridge with Dad.

Joyce lived life to the fullest, loved to have fun and was the eternal optimist. Extremely social she was always on the go. At five feet tall, she was small in stature, but large and in charge. Feisty is the adjective most associated with Mom and she did things her way. Joyce had a great sense of humor and tossed out her one liners right up until the very end.

Joyce is survived by her children, Joy (Ken) Hoard, Fred (Julie) Cross, Steve (Laura) Cross, Kathy Cross, Leo (Linda) Cross, Greg Cross, Jeannine Cross; sisters, MaryRuth (Denton) Richards, Roberts "Bobye" (Denton) Richards and numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren that she loved to the moon and back.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, George; sisters, Lois, Gloria and son Joe.

Joyce loved to sing, and she and Dad sang together often. Reunited in heaven we are confident they will continue to make beautiful music together.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2020 at St. Patrick's Catholic Church, 404 East Main St., Madison, with Msgr. Kevin Holms officiating. Visitation will be held from 9 a.m. until the time of service at church. Followed by a private family graveside burial at Resurrection Cemetery.

