MIDDLETON - Joyce Elizabeth Howard, age 96, entered into Heaven on Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020. Joyce was born on the family farm in Wilson Creek, Wis., on July 18, 1924, to LeRoy "Roy" and Stella (Jones) Radel. She was one of nine children, who cherished her siblings. They were very close and spent a great deal of time telling stories and laughing. She was the Wisconsin State Dairy Queen in 1942, traveling the U.S. to promote the dairy industry.

Joyce married Chester Howard on Nov. 21, 1943. They celebrated 71 years of marriage before his passing in 2015. Chet and Joyce raised two children in Middleton. She loved her family and God's word. She was a powerful prayer warrior. She taught Sunday school and participated in women's fellowship and Bible studies over the years. She was a Proverbs 31 woman: of noble character, speaks with wisdom and clothed in strength and dignity. Joyce had no fear of leaving this world, as she knew she was going home to be with her Savior.

Joyce is survived by her children, Dennis Howard and Candy (Jeff) Tyler; her grandchildren, Renee (Brad) Dahlk, Doug Howard, Dan Howard and Rian (Jason) Davis; great-grandchildren, Derek Dahlk, Sarah Dahlk, Vivian Dahlk, Sydney Howard, Bill Howard, Dani Howard, Ranger Howard, Reagan Howard, Brody Davis, Christian Davis and Daphne Davis; sisters, Elaine Schaefer, Loraine Feiner, and Eloise (Bill) Nicholson; sisters-in-law, Monica Radel and Elizabeth Radel; along with many nieces, nephews and close friends. She was preceded in death by her husband, Chester Howard; her parents, Roy and Stella Radel; brothers, Lloyd, Duane and Marlyn Radel; sisters, Juan Johnson and Avalyn Stark; and daughter-in-law, Katherine Howard.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, a private celebration of life will be held. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to High Point Church, 7702 Old Sauk Road, Madison, WI 53717 or Billy Graham Evangelistic Association, 1 Billy Graham Parkway, Charlotte, NC 28201. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

