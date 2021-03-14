Niles, Juanita J.

PRAIRIE DU SAC - Juanita J. Niles, age 75, passed away unexpectedly at Sauk Prairie Healthcare Hospital on March 9, 2021. She was born Nov. 21, 1945, to the late Kenneth and Vera (Granger) Stout. Juanita graduated from Wonewoc High School, Class of 1964. She went on to earn her CNA from MATC and worked in nursing at several nursing homes in Reedsburg and Baraboo and worked in home patient care for almost 30 years. Juanita later went on to work at St. Vincent DePaul in Baraboo, something she greatly enjoyed because of her love for antiques. She loved antiquing, crafting, fishing, letter writing, making cards and spending time with family, especially her grandchildren. She was united in marriage to Everett Niles on Feb. 5, 2005.

Juanita is survived by her husband, Everett; her daughter, Julie (Christopher) Pendleton; six grandchildren, Ashley Dunse, Dustin (Amanda) Dunse, Micha Dunse, Lacey Dunse, Sarinity and Nicholas Pendleton; two great-grandchildren, Easton and Lettie Dunse; Everett's children, Connie (LeRoy) Schell, Bryan (Jennifer) Niles, and Angela (Jeremy) Weiss; Everett's grandchildren, Cory (Kristina) Schell, Kristin (Adam) Aaroen, Adam (Hannah) and Jacob Niles, and Kyler, Erin and Austin Weiss; Everett's great-grandchildren, Amelia and Natalie Schell, and Logan and Alyssa Aaroen; and her siblings, Russell (Deborah) Stout, Barbara (Fred) Thompson, Frank (Mary) Stout, Darlene (Dale) Demanskie, and Jesse (Dee) Stout. She is further survived by many nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded by an infant son, Eric.

Juanita's family would like to express their gratitude to the Health Care Professionals at Sauk Prairie Hospital and ER and to Dr. Mary Campbell for their wonderful care of Juanita.

A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, March 16 at CALVARY BAPTIST CHURCH, 309 Water St., Sauk City, with Pastor Randy Hoffman officiating. Interment will follow in the Prairie du Sac Cemetery. A visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the church and the evening before on March 15 from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. at HOOVERSON FUNERAL HOME, 251 Water St., Sauk City.

A memorial will be established in Juanita's name.

