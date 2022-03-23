Judith Elaine Ashford

Aug. 18, 1940 - Mar. 16, 2022

SAN ANTONIO, TX - Judy Ashford, a long-time resident of Wisconsin, passed away peacefully in her sleep at the age of 81. She was born the eldest of five children to Robert and Florence Ashford in Canton, Ohio. The family later moved to Texas and then on to California. Judy graduated from Hillsdale High School in San Mateo, California in 1958, and studied for two years at the San Mateo Junior College while performing in many plays at the local Hillbarn Theater. She finished her bachelor's degree at the University of Wisconsin, Madison.

Judy worked for many years as the business manager for the box office for various theater and symphony organizations including the theaters on the Madison University campus, the St. Louis Symphony, and the Children's Theater of Madison. She was hired to set up the ticket system for the new Madison Civic Center in 1979. She also worked as the business manager for the University of Wisconsin, Madison printing department. Judy also served for many years as a county commissioner and the on the village council for the Village of Merrimac.

Judy loved to travel and when visiting family she would bring - on the airplane! - her case of slides and projector to show us her adventures. She was also an avid gardener and tended her several gardens at her home in Merrimac. She continued to garden at the senior facility where she spent her last years.

Judy was a life-long advocate for animals, and over her lifetime adopted many dogs and cats. After moving to her country home in Merrimac, she took in pretty much any stray cat that came along. She supported many domestic animal, wildlife, and conservation organizations including the International Crane Foundation in Baraboo, the Sauk Prairie Conservation Alliance, the Kenosha Animal Shelter, and was a longtime supporter of the Sauk County Humane Society; she did cat socializing every Sunday, helped with special events, especially the annual PAWS Walk, and helped with many other odds and ends as needed. She also supported the Madison Symphony Orchestra, Wisconsin Public Radio, and the Keshena Animal Rescue on the Menominee Indian Reservation in Keshena, Wisconsin.

Judy was preceded in death by her brother, James Ashford. She is survived by her sisters: Jane (Ashford) Symes, Jackie (Ashford) Sayer, and Janet (Ashford) Fischer; many nieces and nephews, and grand-nieces and nephews. She is missed by her family and many, many friends.

"Love the earth and sun and animals,

Despise riches, give alms to everyone that asks,

Stand up for the stupid and crazy,

Devote your income and labor to others…

Re-examine all you have been told

at school or church or in any book;

Dismiss whatever insults your own soul;

And your very flesh shall be a great poem."

Walt Whitman, Leaves of Grass