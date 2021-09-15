Breitsprecker, Judith Marie "Judy"

LANCASTER - Judith Marie "Judy" Breitsprecker, age 61, of Lancaster, Wis. passed away on Sept. 12, 2021, in the presence of her loving family. Judy was born the oldest daughter of Clement and Theresa (Bergfeld) Gansemer in Dubuque, Iowa on Dec. 17, 1959. She grew up on the family farm in Holy Cross Iowa and graduated from Western Dubuque High School in 1978. Judy married her best friend and love of her life, Gerald E. Breitsprecker on Nov. 25, 1978 in Richardsville, Iowa. They began farming together in Asbury, Iowa and moved to Lancaster, Wis. in February 1983.

Judy is survived by her husband of 42 years, Gerald E.; son, Gerald C. (Beth) Breitsprecker of Columbus; and daughters, Lisa (Joseph) Laschinger of Cross Plains, Elizabeth "Beth" (Shawn) Aldana of Pewaukee and Peggy (James) Vaassen of Lancaster; 13 grandchildren; and four step grandchildren. Judy is further survived by mother-in-law, Juliann Breitsprecker of Asbury, Iowa; a brother; four sisters; four sisters-in-law; three brothers-in-law; many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews.

Judy was proceeded in death by her parents; father-in-law, Gerald H. Breitsprecker; and sister-in-law, Jane Breitsprecker.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, Sept. 17, 2021, at 10:30 a.m. at St. Clement Catholic Church in Lancaster with Father William Vernon officiating. Burial will be in St. Clement Cemetery, Lancaster. Visitation will be from 3 p.m. until 7 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 16, 2021, at Martin Schwartz Funeral Home & Crematory, Lancaster, where a 2:45 p.m. parish rosary will be prayed. Friends may also call on Friday from 9:30 a.m. until time of services at the church. Martin Schwartz Funeral Home & Crematory in Lancaster is entrusted with her care.

The family would like to express sincere appreciation to the staff of UW Madison Carbone Cancer Center, SSM Cancer Care Clinics Madison & Dodgeville and Agrace Hospice for helping Judy through her journey to fight ovarian cancer with strength, grace and courage. Her work on Earth is done, may she rest in peace.

Online condolences: www.martinschwartzfuneralhomes.com