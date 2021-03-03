Menu
Judith Crichton
Madison East High School
Cress Funeral Home & Cremation Services - McFarland
5801 Hwy 51
Mc Farland, WI

Crichton, Judith R.

MCFARLAND - Judith R. Crichton, age 77, passed away peacefully on Sunday, Feb. 28, 2021, with her daughters by her side. Private burial will take place in Roselawn Memorial Park. A celebration of Judy's life will be held at McFarland Lutheran Church with date and time to be announced. A full obituary will be published. Please share your memories of Judy by posting on her Tribute Wall at www.CressFuneralService.com.

Cress Funeral Service

5801 Highway 51, McFarland

(608) 838-0655


Published by Madison.com on Mar. 3, 2021.
Judy was one of my favorite cousins!!!! We would go out to eat on the lake for a fish fry on Friday night when we hit Wisconsin!!!!!! We shared so many laughs. We shared also the love of dachshunds!!!!!!!
Kathleen Barnett-Chaney & Richard Chaney
Family
February 25, 2022
Judy will be so missed by all of her cousins!!! Loved coming to see her in McFarland and heading out for a fish fry!!!! She is so happy to be back with Dave!!!! Loved her!!!!
Kathleen Barnett-Chaney & Richard Chaney
March 11, 2021
It was a pleasure getting to know Judy and her daughters during her stay at Skaalen. She will always have a special place in my heart
Jill Johnson
March 9, 2021
Fond memories of Judy from the 1980´s and the McFarland Lioness Club. Blessings to her family.
Mary Ellen Taylor
March 3, 2021
Sending my sincerest condolences to you both. It´s so hard losing your Mom! Please cherish your beautiful memories and know I´m praying for her , you and your family during this sad time.
Deborah Smith
March 3, 2021
