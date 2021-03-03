Crichton, Judith R.

MCFARLAND - Judith R. Crichton, age 77, passed away peacefully on Sunday, Feb. 28, 2021, with her daughters by her side. Private burial will take place in Roselawn Memorial Park. A celebration of Judy's life will be held at McFarland Lutheran Church with date and time to be announced. A full obituary will be published. Please share your memories of Judy by posting on her Tribute Wall at www.CressFuneralService.com.

