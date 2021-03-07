Crichton, Judith R.

MCFARLAND- Judith R. Crichton, age 77, of McFarland, Wis., entered into rest on Sunday, Feb. 28, 2021, with her daughters by her side. She was born on April 28, 1943, in Madison, Wis., the daughter of Harold and Violet (Pahl) Bearbower. She graduated from Madison East High School in 1961, and went on to work at American Family Insurance until the birth of her children. She met David C. Crichton in 1959, and they married Aug. 31, 1963. Judy was baptized, confirmed, and married at McFarland Lutheran Church, of which she was a lifetime member. She taught Sunday school, was involved in the annual Smorgasbord, Befriender Ministry, luncheon crew, and at one time served as an employee. She joined the McFarland Lioness Club in 1977, and served as a member of the board, organizing several of the annual pancake breakfasts. She took great pride in her home, welcoming all who entered. Judy enjoyed her flower and vegetable gardens, from which an abundance was canned and preserved. Since childhood, Judy enjoyed spending time with her family in the Northwoods of Wisconsin. She loved her feathered friends dearly, whether it be at her home or family cabin on Nelson Lake in Hayward, Wis. She especially enjoyed watching for loons by day and listening to their calls at night. You could often find Judy with family or friends at a Friday night fish fry, enjoying a brandy old fashioned sweet with mushrooms, not cherries.

She is survived by her daughters, Diana of McFarland and Darcy (Joshua) Wexelbaum of Naperville, Ill.; her granddaughter, Reese Wexelbaum; a brother-in-law Clifford (Mary) Crichton also of McFarland; and many nieces, nephews, and friends. She was proceeded in death by her parents; her husband; her sister, Rosanne Cook; seven brother-in-laws and six sister-in-laws.

A private burial officiated by Pastor Kelli Schmit occurred at Roselawn Memorial Park. A full funeral and luncheon will be held at a later date. The family wishes to give special thanks to all of Judy's doctors at UW Health, especially Dr. Patrick Dowling, Dr. Matthew Swedlund, and Dr. Jaya Krishna, as well as the staff of Skaalen Nursing & Rehabilitation Center and Agrace. Memorials may be given to McFarland Lutheran Church, Agrace Foundation, or Skaalen Nursing & Rehabilitation Center.

Mom, if we had a flower for every time we thought of you…we could walk in our own gardens forever.

