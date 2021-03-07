Menu
Judith Crichton
1943 - 2021
BORN
1943
DIED
2021
ABOUT
Madison East High School
FUNERAL HOME
Cress Funeral Home & Cremation Services - McFarland
5801 Hwy 51
Mc Farland, WI

Crichton, Judith R.

MCFARLAND- Judith R. Crichton, age 77, of McFarland, Wis., entered into rest on Sunday, Feb. 28, 2021, with her daughters by her side. She was born on April 28, 1943, in Madison, Wis., the daughter of Harold and Violet (Pahl) Bearbower. She graduated from Madison East High School in 1961, and went on to work at American Family Insurance until the birth of her children. She met David C. Crichton in 1959, and they married Aug. 31, 1963. Judy was baptized, confirmed, and married at McFarland Lutheran Church, of which she was a lifetime member. She taught Sunday school, was involved in the annual Smorgasbord, Befriender Ministry, luncheon crew, and at one time served as an employee. She joined the McFarland Lioness Club in 1977, and served as a member of the board, organizing several of the annual pancake breakfasts. She took great pride in her home, welcoming all who entered. Judy enjoyed her flower and vegetable gardens, from which an abundance was canned and preserved. Since childhood, Judy enjoyed spending time with her family in the Northwoods of Wisconsin. She loved her feathered friends dearly, whether it be at her home or family cabin on Nelson Lake in Hayward, Wis. She especially enjoyed watching for loons by day and listening to their calls at night. You could often find Judy with family or friends at a Friday night fish fry, enjoying a brandy old fashioned sweet with mushrooms, not cherries.

She is survived by her daughters, Diana of McFarland and Darcy (Joshua) Wexelbaum of Naperville, Ill.; her granddaughter, Reese Wexelbaum; a brother-in-law Clifford (Mary) Crichton also of McFarland; and many nieces, nephews, and friends. She was proceeded in death by her parents; her husband; her sister, Rosanne Cook; seven brother-in-laws and six sister-in-laws.

A private burial officiated by Pastor Kelli Schmit occurred at Roselawn Memorial Park. A full funeral and luncheon will be held at a later date. The family wishes to give special thanks to all of Judy's doctors at UW Health, especially Dr. Patrick Dowling, Dr. Matthew Swedlund, and Dr. Jaya Krishna, as well as the staff of Skaalen Nursing & Rehabilitation Center and Agrace. Memorials may be given to McFarland Lutheran Church, Agrace Foundation, or Skaalen Nursing & Rehabilitation Center.

Mom, if we had a flower for every time we thought of you…we could walk in our own gardens forever.

Please share your memories of Judy by posting on her Tribute Wall at: www.CressFuneralService.com.

Cress Funeral Service

5801 Highway 51, McFarland

(608) 838-0655


Published by Madison.com on Mar. 7, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Judy was one of my favorite cousins!!!! We would go out to eat on the lake for a fish fry on Friday night when we hit Wisconsin!!!!!! We shared so many laughs. We shared also the love of dachshunds!!!!!!!
Kathleen Barnett-Chaney & Richard Chaney
Family
February 25, 2022
Judy will be so missed by all of her cousins!!! Loved coming to see her in McFarland and heading out for a fish fry!!!! She is so happy to be back with Dave!!!! Loved her!!!!
Kathleen Barnett-Chaney & Richard Chaney
March 11, 2021
It was a pleasure getting to know Judy and her daughters during her stay at Skaalen. She will always have a special place in my heart
Jill Johnson
March 9, 2021
Fond memories of Judy from the 1980´s and the McFarland Lioness Club. Blessings to her family.
Mary Ellen Taylor
March 3, 2021
Sending my sincerest condolences to you both. It´s so hard losing your Mom! Please cherish your beautiful memories and know I´m praying for her , you and your family during this sad time.
Deborah Smith
March 3, 2021
