Froseth, Judith Ann (Ziegler)

SUN PRAIRIE - Judith Ann (Ziegler) Froseth, age 84, passed away after a short illness on Friday, Aug. 28, 2020.

She was born on Sept. 28, 1935, in Portland, Ore., the daughter of Steven and Helen (Moriarty) Ziegler. Upon the death of her parents, she was adopted by Helena Moriarty and lovingly cared for by Helena and Hazel A. Brown.

Judy grew up in Eau Claire, Wis. She graduated, Magna Cum Laude, with bachelor's degrees in Mathematics and Psychology from Wisconsin State College-Eau Claire and continued her education with a master's degree in Psychology from University of Wisconsin-Madison.

Judy married LaVerne Froseth on Dec. 20, 1958, and together they moved to the Madison area to start careers and a family. Later, they settled in Sun Prairie where Judy enjoyed a successful career with both H&R Block and the Wisconsin Department of Revenue, a passion she fulfilled for over 25 years.

She is well known for her pride in all things Wisconsin Badgers and has faithfully supported Badger athletics since the early 1970s. She and LaVerne attended two Rose Bowl's games and the family enjoyed tailgating and football games at Camp Randall with many friends over the years.

Judy is survived by her sons, Mark (Rose) and Scott (Carrie); former daughter-in-law, Nancy; grandchildren, Stacy and Christopher (Audrey); and great-grandchildren, Joel and Mila Skupny. She was preceded in death by her birth parents; her husband, LaVerne; and her adopted mothers, Helen and Hazel Brown.

The family wishes to express their gratitude to the staff of Hyland Park and Hyland Crossing for their loving care of Judy during the past year.

Judy was a happy, generous and loving wife, mother, daughter and grandmother and will be greatly missed by all.

Judy was a generous donor to many charities and causes. Therefore, in lieu of flowers, memorials in Judy's name may be made to the charity of your choice.

The family will celebrate Judy's life in private. There will be no visitation or funeral service.

