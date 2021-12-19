Glesner, Judith "Judi"

MADISON - Judith "Judi" Glesner passed away peacefully on Nov. 26, 2021, after a long struggle with Alzheimer's disease. Judi was born April 3, 1941, in Sturgeon Bay, Wis., the daughter of Harold and Alice (Volkmann) Petersen. She graduated from Sturgeon Bay High School in 1959, and married her high school sweetheart, Richard "Dick" Glesner, in 1962. Judi and Dick moved to Madison in 1963 where they enjoyed 48 years together.

Judi started her banking career at Bank of Madison in 1963, and retired from M&I Bank in 2000. She was a member of Arbor Hills Garden Club and Legal Auxiliary of Wisconsin. She enjoyed woodland gardening, trips to Door County, spending time with her grandchildren, hanging out with the family dogs, watching Packers games, and singing harmony to every song she heard. Judi was especially fond of Rick's high school friends who affectionately nicknamed her "Schneider" because she was constantly fixing things around the house. She was always a good sport when the boys played little jokes on her. She truly loved to laugh.

Gracious and kind, Judi was a wonderful wife, sister, mother and grandmother. She is survived by her daughter, Julie and her partner, Scott Levihn, of Manitowoc; her son, Rick and his wife, Kelly, and their two children-Gabrielle and Cole-all of Oconomowoc; sisters, Carolyn Keeley of Pembine, Wis., and Geraldine "Toby" Groleski and her husband, Bob, of Dunbar, Wis.; brother-in-law, Norbert Glesner and his wife, Helen, of Sturgeon Bay; numerous cousins; nephews; and a niece. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; and brother-in-law, John Keeley.

The family wishes to express its gratitude to the wonderful staff and volunteers at Three Pillars Senior Living Communities for their care and support in the final years of Judi's life.

A private service is being held for immediate family on Monday, Dec. 20 at 2 p.m. Friends and family can observe the service virtually at the following link beginning at 1:55 p.m.: https://view.oneroomstreaming.com/authorise.php?k=1639452590153651.

As well, you are welcome to return after the service and see a recording of the live stream for 90 days following the service.

The family welcomes contributions to Golden Retriever Rescue of Wisconsin (GRRoW) or Olbrich Botanical Gardens as an expression of sympathy instead of flowers.

Golden Retriever Rescue of Wisconsin (GRRoW)

P.O. Box 384, Hubertus, WI 53033-0384 T: 888.655.4753

www.grrow.org

Olbrich Botanical Society, Inc

3330 Atwood Ave., Madison, WI 53704

T: 608.246.4550

www.olbrich.org

Church & Chapel Funeral Service Serving the Family

Milw. 262-827-0659 Wauk. 262-549-0659

Online Obit, Condolences, Directions

www.churchandchapel.com