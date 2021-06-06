Horton, Judith A. "Judy" Stevens

MADISON – Judith A. "Judy" Stevens Horton, age 76, passed away at St. Mary's Hospital in Madison on Monday, May 31, 2021. Judy was born on Jan. 10, 1945, in Prentice, Wis., the daughter of John and Ruth (Giles) Weinzatl.

Judy is survived by sons, Ken (Delores) Stevens and Dave Stevens; a daughter, Debbie Gilman Stevens; four grandsons, Adam and Ben Stevens, and Nick and Tony Gilman; and great-grandchildren, Jared and Rhiannon Gilman.

Per Judy's request, no services will be held.

