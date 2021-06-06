Menu
Judith "Judy" Horton
1945 - 2021
Horton, Judith A. "Judy" Stevens

MADISON – Judith A. "Judy" Stevens Horton, age 76, passed away at St. Mary's Hospital in Madison on Monday, May 31, 2021. Judy was born on Jan. 10, 1945, in Prentice, Wis., the daughter of John and Ruth (Giles) Weinzatl.

Judy is survived by sons, Ken (Delores) Stevens and Dave Stevens; a daughter, Debbie Gilman Stevens; four grandsons, Adam and Ben Stevens, and Nick and Tony Gilman; and great-grandchildren, Jared and Rhiannon Gilman.

Per Judy's request, no services will be held.

Published by Madison.com on Jun. 6, 2021.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
The Walker Family
June 7, 2021
My thoughts & prayers are with all of you in Judy's family. We had some good times at the Grieg Club. RIP Judy.
Cathi Willette
Friend
June 6, 2021
