Judith Mahlkuch
FUNERAL HOME
Gunderson Funeral Home - Madison
5203 Monona Drive
Madison, WI

Mahlkuch, Judith "Judy"

BEAVER DAM/LODI - Judith "Judy" Mahlkuch's family lost her to cancer on March 10, 2021. Judy was born to Ellery Jensen Sr. and Ruth (Hansen) Jensen on September 30, 1947. She grew up on the family farm in Cottage Grove and during her teenage years she belonged to Thunderhoof Rider's Horse Club where she participated in barrel racing and pole bending with her horse Trigger. She was also a high school Rodeo Queen. Judy graduated from UW Whitewater in 1970. She became a co-owner in Lake Wisconsin businesses Sunset Resort, Okee Snack Bar, and Okee Lodge.

For thirty years Judy worked for The Wisconsin Supreme Court Justices converting legal documents into plain language for ease of public use and understanding.

Judy developed an interest in dancing where she met and married dancing partner Richard "Dick" Mahlkuch on September 10, 1994. She and Dick retired to The Villages, Florida where she excelled in tennis, pickle ball, and golf.

Judy is survived by her loving husband, Dick; children, Kristy (Randy) Wilson, David (Tracy Rogers) Fobes, Christine (Andrew) Romagna, and Heidi (Jim) Wick; her grandchildren, Trenton (Dana) Wentzel, Rachelle (Paul) Ripp, Drew Romagna, Mary Ann Romagna, Trent Wick, and Dalton Wick, and one great grandchild, Wade Wentzel. She is also survived by her brother, Ellery (Peggy) Jensen Jr.; nephew, Erick (Colleen) Jensen, and niece, Sonja Jensen. She was preceded in death by her parents, brother, Daniel Jensen, and grandson, Jeremy Wilson.

The family thanks UW Health doctors, Agrace HospiceCare and Pastor Jim for their specialized care and support.

Private family services were held on Sunday March 21, 2021 at First Evangelical Lutheran Church, Beaver Dam. A Celebration of Life will follow on July 24, 2021 at Waddle Inn, N1430 Hwy. 113, Lodi, WI from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. In lieu of flowers and monetary condolences, please make a donation to Agrace HospiceCare Madison in memory of Judy at 5395 E. Cheryl Parkway, Madison, WI 53711. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

Published by Madison.com on Mar. 21, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
21
Service
First Evangelical Lutheran Church
Beaver Dam, WI
Jul
24
Celebration of Life
1:00p.m. - 4:00p.m.
Waddle Inn
N1430 Hwy. 113, Lodi, WI
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
6 Entries
I was so saddened when I learned of Judy´s passing. She and I spent literally hundreds of hours working together as a team with the Wisconsin Records Management Forms committee. That sounds like an incredibly dull committee assignment to most, but all of us, from Judy on down, made it into a fun and energetic working environment. It is not easy taking a law written by legislators or a decision by the Supreme Court and turning it into a working black-and-white format that can be used by judges, court staff and the public. We would spend hours on a word or phrase or punctuation, and Judy´s job was to always turn our thoughts into something we could see on paper. When we started it was with sharp pencils on graph paper but over 30 years morphed into computer graphics on a screen. I´m sure Judy was often exasperated as she thought we neared a finished project and then someone--usually me-would say "wait a minute-what about..." and she knew she was in for another night of working up a new draft. But she was always of good humor, even when the Committee went off on a tangent. She would just put her pencil down, let out a heavy sigh, and wait for us to get off our laughing jag and return to work. Judy and I would travel together to judicial conferences, meetings of the Clerks of Court and Registers in Probate to present the new forms and suffer the slings and arrows of arguments and anguish about how we had destroyed their cherished "it´s always been done this way" forms and methods. Eventually, the Wisconsin Supreme Court adopted our petition making the RMC forms mandatory for use in Wisconsin, finally bringing some level of stability and continuity to the way things were done in Wisconsin courts. And so much of it was due to Judy´s hard work, persistence and knowledge. Judy´s forms, and they WERE her forms, paved the way. I will miss her terribly. She was such a fun person and the world should miss her terribly. My heartfelt condolences to Dick and her family. May they be ever mindful of the great contribution Judy made to our courts. Gary Carlson, Retired Circuit Judge, Taylor County, Wisconsin; Chairperson of the Wisconsin Records Management Forms Subcommittee.
Gary Carlson, Retired Circuit Judge, Medford
March 29, 2021
May God’s loving kindness and comfort help you and your family through this very difficult time. Matthew 5:4
L L
March 22, 2021
I'm so sorry to hear of Judy's passing. I worked with her at the Supreme Court for many years. She always did such a great job and always had a smile on her face. My heartfelt condolences.
Lori Irmen
March 22, 2021
I worked with Judy for years at the court. A lovely lady! I'm so sorry for your loss.
Marcia Vandercook
March 22, 2021
I am sorry to hear of your loss. Please accept my condolences. May the love of God, friends and family comfort you through your grief. 2nd Thessalonians 2: 16,17
D T
March 22, 2021
It is with a tear in my eye I found out about the passing if Judy. I worked with her for 17 years at the WI Supreme Court and knew her professionally for may years prior. She was a kind, generous person and a dedicated, hardworking, professional. I am a better person for knowing her for those many years.
David Bubier
March 21, 2021
Showing 1 - 6 of 6 results