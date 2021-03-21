Mahlkuch, Judith "Judy"

BEAVER DAM/LODI - Judith "Judy" Mahlkuch's family lost her to cancer on March 10, 2021. Judy was born to Ellery Jensen Sr. and Ruth (Hansen) Jensen on September 30, 1947. She grew up on the family farm in Cottage Grove and during her teenage years she belonged to Thunderhoof Rider's Horse Club where she participated in barrel racing and pole bending with her horse Trigger. She was also a high school Rodeo Queen. Judy graduated from UW Whitewater in 1970. She became a co-owner in Lake Wisconsin businesses Sunset Resort, Okee Snack Bar, and Okee Lodge.

For thirty years Judy worked for The Wisconsin Supreme Court Justices converting legal documents into plain language for ease of public use and understanding.

Judy developed an interest in dancing where she met and married dancing partner Richard "Dick" Mahlkuch on September 10, 1994. She and Dick retired to The Villages, Florida where she excelled in tennis, pickle ball, and golf.

Judy is survived by her loving husband, Dick; children, Kristy (Randy) Wilson, David (Tracy Rogers) Fobes, Christine (Andrew) Romagna, and Heidi (Jim) Wick; her grandchildren, Trenton (Dana) Wentzel, Rachelle (Paul) Ripp, Drew Romagna, Mary Ann Romagna, Trent Wick, and Dalton Wick, and one great grandchild, Wade Wentzel. She is also survived by her brother, Ellery (Peggy) Jensen Jr.; nephew, Erick (Colleen) Jensen, and niece, Sonja Jensen. She was preceded in death by her parents, brother, Daniel Jensen, and grandson, Jeremy Wilson.

The family thanks UW Health doctors, Agrace HospiceCare and Pastor Jim for their specialized care and support.

Private family services were held on Sunday March 21, 2021 at First Evangelical Lutheran Church, Beaver Dam. A Celebration of Life will follow on July 24, 2021 at Waddle Inn, N1430 Hwy. 113, Lodi, WI from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. In lieu of flowers and monetary condolences, please make a donation to Agrace HospiceCare Madison in memory of Judy at 5395 E. Cheryl Parkway, Madison, WI 53711. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

