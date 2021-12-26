Sobek, Judith "Judy"

GALESVILLE/MARSHALL – Judith "Judy" Sobek, age 80, passed away with her family by her side on Monday, Dec. 13, 2021, at Mayo Clinic in La Crosse, Wis. She was born on Aug. 15, 1941, in Madison, Wis., to parents, Glenn and Genevieve (Lalley) Faust.

Judith "Judy" was a 1959 graduate of Central High School in Madison. She married Ted Sobek on Nov. 27, 1966. Together they lived in Madison for 50 years, moving to their final home of Galesville in 2017. She loved fishing, puzzles, playing cards, gardening, raising dogs, and spending time with family and friends. She has always worked to provide love and care for many. She took care of her mom during the final years of her life. No matter the circumstances, she was there with loving arms and a warm heart. She will be remembered as the rock for her family in good times and in bad.

Judy is survived by her life partner/husband, Ted Sobek; three children, Rick Sobek, Mike (Patty) Sobek, and Theresa (John) Mistele; seven grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; brother, Richard (Jean) McSherry; brothers-in-law, Robert (Marlene) Sobek and Ronnie (Shiela) Sobek; sister-in-law, Patty (Bruce) Downing; and best friend of 60 years, Lenny Dyer.

She was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Robert Faust; sister-in-law, Nancy Brewer; nephews, Tim Faust, Christopher Faust, and John Lalley; aunts, Betty Lalley and Grace Lalley; uncles, Daniel Lalley and Irvin Lalley; other family and friends; and many beloved dogs.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to the doctors and nurses within the ICU of Mayo Clinic, La Crosse: Dr. Caroline Fisher, Dr. Amy Lloyd, and Palliative Care Dr. Kristine Brueggen.

A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m., Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022, at RYAN FUNERAL HOME, 2418 N. Sherman Ave., Madison. Visitation will take place one hour prior to the service, from 12 p.m.-1 p.m. To view and sign this guestbook, please visit www.ryanfuneralservice.com.

