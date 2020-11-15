Stueber, Judith A. "Judy"

MADISON - Judith A. "Judy" Stueber, age 83, of Madison, Wis., went home to join our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2020. She was born on Dec. 19, 1936, in Stevens Point, Wis., the daughter of Paul and Dorothy (Howe) Drifka. She met and married her high school sweetheart, Jerome C. "Jerry" Stueber, on Sept. 10, 1954.

Judy was a devoted wife and mother of 10 children whom she loved equally. She was a selfless person and never hesitated to put others before herself. She was a great listener and always supported and encouraged others. Judy and Jerry instilled strong family values of life to their children, including their strong Christian faith. Judy always appreciated the beauty of nature our heavenly Father provides.

Judy not only supported her husband's occupation of being a professional musician, but she equally loved singing and playing piano. She was very musically gifted and performed professionally as well. Despite her progressive dementia, until her last days she was more than capable of reciting and singing her favorite songs. Music kept her spirit alive.

Mrs. Judy Stueber is survived by her 10 children, six daughters and four sons, Susan (Don) Arnold, Sari Schultz, Bryan Stueber, Sally (Rob) Rickerson, Diane (John) Cook, Bruce Stueber, Judy (Craig) Kulhanek, Jerome S. Stueber, Paul (Tami) Stueber and Amy Stueber; 17 grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; and brother, William (Billy) Drifka. She was preceded in death by her husband, Jerry C. Stueber; her parents, Paul and Dorothy; and her grandson, Christopher J. Rickerson. Until her last days she was capable of reciting all her children's names in order of birth until the Lord called her home.

Private services will be held. A special thank you to Jennifer Fellin, the Assistant Director of the Alzheimer's Unit at Beaver Dam Health Care Center, for all the care and love she provided to Judy for the last three years. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

Gunderson East

Funeral & Cremation Care

5203 Monona Drive

(608) 221-5420