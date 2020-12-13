Sveum, Judith A.

WAUNAKEE - Judith Ann (Hillebrand) Sveum passed away peacefully at the age of 78 at Agrace Hospice, surrounded by her loved ones, after her battle with cancer.

Judith was born on Jan. 24, 1942, in Cross Plains, to Jerome and Cora Hillebrand. She married Kenneth Sveum on Nov. 26, 1960, at St. Frances in Cross Plains. They had two children: Kevin Sveum (Ruby) of Montello and Kathleen Sveum of Madison. Later they adopted their two other daughters, Jennifer Sveum Brown (Darren) of Cross Plains and Sabrina Sveum of Adams.

Judy was accomplished at cooking and often hosted the family thanksgiving and Christmas dinners where she cooked family favorites, including lefse and krube. She was a hardworking woman who dedicated 48 years of her life working at the Mariner's Inn as head chef, baker, buyer and trainer. She was known for her famous cheesecakes, key lime pies and dinner rolls.

Judy had a kind heart and was always willing to lend a helping hand. After her retirement she enjoyed spending time with her very special friend, Don Huseby, enjoying dinners out and taking an occasional trip to Hochunk. They liked to spend time outdoors tending to their flowers. Judy enjoyed spending time with her Country View friends doing puzzles and did many special projects around the complex. She liked to play cards at the Waunakee community center. She was also an avid Packers fan. GO PACK!

Judy is survived by brothers, Kenneth Hillebrand (Janice) and Randall Hillebrand (Annette); her 14 grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.

Judy was preceded in death by her husband, Kenneth Sveum; daughter, Jennifer Sveum Brown; parents, Jerome and Cora Hillebrand; brothers, Ronald and James Hillebrand; and sister, Diana Hillebrand Long.

Due to COVID-19 a private service was previously held at Winn Cress. In lieu of flowers memorials may be sent to the Breast Cancer Research Foundation.

