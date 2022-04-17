Judith (Judy) Ann Welsh

Jan. 25, 1945 - March 26, 2022

FITCHBURG - Judith (Judy) Ann Welsh, 77, of Fitchburg, died in her Florida home on Saturday, March 26, 2022.

Judy was born January 25, 1945, in Madison, WI, to Alfred Cournoyer and Verna (Bouhm) Cournoyer. On February 3, 1979, Judy married Curtis D. Welsh, and they resided in Oregon and Stoughton, WI. Judy ran Welsh's Glass Company in Stoughton, until her retirement, at which time she moved to Fitchburg.

Judy enjoyed time with family and friends. She had the ability to make you feel at ease with her great big hugs and comforting nature. She loved vacationing to Mexico, snow-birding to her second home in Florida, fishing up north, gardening, listening to country music, bird watching and spending time with her dog and constant companion, Jiggles.

Judy will be dearly missed by her stepson, Martin (Rhonda) Welsh of Mount Horeb; Michael Welsh of Holly Ridge, NC; grandchildren: Maggie Welsh and husband Corey Losenegger of Denver, CO, Alexandra Welsh of Mount Horeb and Jake Welsh of Madison, WI; great-grandchildren: Leta, Evelyn and Oren; sisters: Diane (Darin) Westover of Wausau, WI, Donna Ensor of Asheville, North Carolina, Dawn (Jim) Griesbach of Marshfield, WI; and brother, Randy (Sue) Cournoyer of Spencer, WI.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Curtis Welsh; and parents, Alfred and Verna Cournoyer.

Judy will be remembered fondly for her fiery spirit, sense of humor, her tough yet gentle and loving ways. Close friends and family will be having a private Celebration of Life and burial.