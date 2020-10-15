Wolf, Judith Ann "Judy"

MUSCODA – Judith Ann "Judy" Wolf, 70, of Muscoda, passed away peacefully at St. Mary's Hospital in Madison. She was born on May 26, 1950, the daughter of Jim and Molly (Hardy) Chitwood. Judy graduated from Riverdale High School in 1969. She married Donald Wolf on Aug. 16, 1969, at the Blue River Valley Church. Together they raised three children and spent their lives farming on the family farm in rural Muscoda. Judy enjoyed the family reunions, spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandson. Judy had a heart larger than life. She was a good listener and offered support to family and friends. She found great enjoyment in making sure there was always plenty of food for everyone at family gatherings or whenever someone stopped to visit.

Judy is survived by her husband, Don of Muscoda; three children, Dean Wolf of Highland, Chris Wolf of Muscoda, Amy (Kevin Dubel) Burkholder of Lancaster; four grandchildren, Ashley Wolf, Nora Wolf, Brenda Burkholder, Mark Burkholder; great-grandchild, Da'Vi; two brothers, Gary Chitwood and Art (Carol) Chitwood; sister-in-law, Ann Chitwood; nieces; nephews; other relatives; and friends.

Judy was preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Larry Chitwood, Ronnie Chitwood; and sisters, Carol Chitwood and Marion "Peachy" McGuire.

Funeral services will be held at 3 p.m. at the GODAGER PRATT FUNERAL HOME on Sunday, Oct. 18, 2020. Visitation will be held on Sunday, Oct. 18, 2020, at the GODAGER PRATT FUNERAL HOME from 12 p.m. until the time of service at 3 p.m. The Pratt Funeral and Cremation Service is assisting the family with arrangements.

