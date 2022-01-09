Menu
Judy Bill
ABOUT
Reedsburg Area High School

Bill, Judy

LANCASTER - Judy Bill, age 76, of Lancaster, passed away on Friday, Dec. 31, 2021.

Judy was a graduate of Reedsburg High School and attended Edgewood College. She resided in Madison for many years, where she worked at M&I Bank. Upon her retirement she worked part-time at Zander's Interiors. While in Madison, Judy made many lifelong friends and was always willing to open her home to overnight guests who were in the area for sporting events, business trips, medical appointments or shopping. In 2020 she moved to Lancaster, where she enjoyed small town living and extra time with her close friend, Kitty Mumm.

What she enjoyed most is time with her family and friends, especially when there was a good meal prepared. Judy's kindness and sense of humor will be greatly missed by her family, friends and sweet cousin, Betty Ann.

Judy was preceded in death by her parents, Simon and Margaret (Sobotta); brothers, Ronnie and Robert "Bob"; sisters-in-law, Betty and Rita; and great-nephew, Alex.

She is survived by her brothers, John and David "Butch" (Lynn); and sister-in-law, Bonnie. Judy also leaves behind her beloved nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, cousins and countless friends.

Her family would like to thank the staff at Grant Regional Health Center, especially Dr. James and Louise, for the care they provided. A special thank you to the entire Mumm family for the love, friendship and support they provided to Judy, especially during her brief illness.

A private funeral service was held for Judy at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Reedsburg on Saturday, Jan. 8.


Published by Madison.com on Jan. 9, 2022.
Judy was a dear friend, we celebrated our birthdays every year with 2 other friends. Always went to Outback Steakhouse and shared our birthday dessert I hadn´t seen Judy since she moved and Covid kept us apart even longer. I am saddened by the passing of Judy, she was a wonderful friend. I miss you Judy RIP my friend
Deb Pollock
January 9, 2022
Deepest sympathy for the loss of your sister and friends. Judy and I knew each other at the Mound and Edgewood. She was indeed a great person and had a great sense of humor. I appreciated her kindness so much. May she rest in peace.
Jackie Kelly
School
January 9, 2022
