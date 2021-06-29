Derouin, Judy Market

MADISON - Judy Market Derouin, Scottsdale, Arizona, died on March 24, 2021. Judy was born in Eau Claire, Wisconsin on June 30, 1946 to Juel and Peg Market who, respectively, preceded her in death. Two brothers, Ron and Howie, predeceased her. Her oldest brother, Marv (Carol) lives in Fort Myers, Florida; and her youngest brother, Dan (Debbie), lives in Eau Claire.

Judy married Jim Derouin, of Eau Claire, on June 2, 1973. They had two daughters Staci (Joe) D'Aguanno; and Lynsi (Rob) Freitag. Each has two children.

Judy received a Bachelor of Science Degree in 1969 from the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire in Psychology and Sociology; a Master of Science Degree from the University of Wisconsin-Madison in 1973 in Social Work; and a law degree from the University of Wisconsin-Madison in 1983. She was second in her law school graduating class and clerked for the Wisconsin Supreme Court. She later practiced law in both Madison and in Phoenix, Arizona where she, Jim, Staci and Lynsi moved in 1985.

Judy's great love was mental health and helping the impaired. Prior to law school, Judy was, at various times, Chief of the Program for Psychotic and Neurologically Impaired Children and, later Director of Social Services at Mendota Mental Health Institute in Madison. She co-authored a book on Contemporary Issues in the Treatment of Psychotic and Neurologically Impaired Children: A Systems Approach (1980). She didn't believe that autistic children should be institutionalized and, as a result, worked to train both the children and their parents in ways to return the children to a home setting. Regardless of these accomplishments, one of her friends commented in a eulogy: "When we first met Judy, I remember being struck by how totally unaffected she was. I don't think she had a trace of vanity in her."

Judy broke the glass ceiling by being a successful mother, spouse and, first, mental health professional and, then, a practicing attorney-all while helping her husband through numerous surgeries. She was a dedicated mother, a loving grandmother and supportive and loving spouse. In later years, she educated herself to become an active, and highly successful, stock market trader. While her mind never failed her, she suffered for years from a rare combination of two immune system diseases: Systemic Lupus and Wegener's Disease, both of which attacked her vascular system.

A memorial service was held for Judy by her family at Paradise Memorial Gardens in Scottsdale. Donations are recommended to NAMI (the National Alliance on Mental Illness).