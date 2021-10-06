Meixner, Judy Marie

MADISON - Judy Marie Meixner, age 82, of Madison, passed away on Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021, at St. Mary's Hospital.

She was born on July 6, 1939, in Downsville, Wis., the daughter of Donald and Dorothy (Cotts) Warren.

Judy met and married Jack Kimball. They had two daughters, Penny Marie Kimball and Kristi Suzanne Kimball. They later divorced.

She then met and married the love of her life, Albert Meixner - July of 1975 - her best friend for 28 years, with whom she shared some of the happiest times in her life. He had three grown daughters of his own, Sharon Jahnke, Victoria Holmes and Jo Ann (Alan) Chambers, all still surviving.

Judy worked for DIHLR for 24 years before she retired to spend all her time with Albert. They were members in good standing with both the Moose and Elks Clubs. Judy loved traveling with Albert to Florida and back to Madison as the seasons changed. Judy loved bowling and did so for many years. She liked playing cards, especially euchre with their close friends, Bob and Marty Bills and Pat and James Morgan. She later enjoyed crocheting afghans, reading romance and mystery novels and watching her True Crime TV.

Judy is survived by her daughter, Kristi (Blake) Speaker; sister, JoAnn Soderholm; and a brother, James Warren. She is also survived by her grandchildren, Chelsea (John) Kennedy and family, Chase (Alyssa) Rau and family, Gabrial Jelle, Gary Johnson, Corey Johnson and family, Jason Arnaldi, Leanna Samardich and family, Tonya Maye and family, Brandon Chambers and family, and Josh Chambers and family.

She was preceded in death by her parents; beloved husband, Albert; her daughter, Penny Rau-Hamilton; and brother, Jerry Warren.

Private services will be held, followed by a private burial at North Windsor Cemetery. Memorials may be gifted in Judy's name to the Dane County Humane Society. Online condolences may be expressed at www.gundersonfh.com.

