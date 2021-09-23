Terasa, Judy

COTTAGE GROVE - Judy Terasa, of Cottage Grove, passed away peacefully on Sept. 15, 2021, after waging a long battle to recover from a brain aneurism-induced stroke last December. Judy Hogg was born on July 15, 1951, to Paul and Eileen Hogg, the youngest of six. After her parents died in a car accident, she and her brother, Dave, were raised by their older sister, Patricia, and her husband, Jack Kemnitzer, whom Judy loved as mom and dad. Judy thus became the second oldest in their family of five children, including Mike, Sandy, and Paul. She graduated from Madison East's Class of 1969. Judy married Mike Terasa on June 8, 1979, and they had one daughter, Amber.

Judy avoided being the center of attention but went out of her way to make her family and friends feel special, whether it was finding and giving them the perfect gift or just dropping by to show she cared. Continually remembering and celebrating the milestones and achievements of her family and friends, Judy's generosity was unparalleled.

Always bringing people together, Judy organized many happy hours at Pedro's and hosted epic parties at her Tiki bar. At Concerts on the Square one could easily spot the largest, most colorful, freshly-cut bouquet centering Judy's well-stocked island of food and drink. She loved being outside tending to her beautiful gardens or watching a glorious sunset from her deck. She was active, strong and independent throughout her life.

Growing up in Prairie du Chien and Chippawa Falls, Judy was a tomboy. As a young adult, her bleach blond ponytail trailed as she ran the bases playing Madison city league softball. Forever up for adventure, she and Mike hitchhiked from San Francisco to Tijuana in the '70s.

Judy embraced motherhood. She adored and doted on Amber, dolling her up for photos with killer props, ferrying her to parades and pumpkin patches, and baking themed cookies. There were many fun summers of family camping trips with cousins, aunts and uncles.

But Judy's greatest pride was being a grandmother to Rocco and Harlow. She absolutely relished the role. From the time that Rocco and Harlow were infants until they started school, Grandma T was there. Judy and her grandchildren were fortunate to see each other almost every day and developed a very strong bond. Her loss leaves an immense hole in their lives, but they will forever cherish countless memories of time spent together.

Judy is survived by her husband, Mike; daughter, Amber (Jay) Stassi; siblings, Michael (Dotty) Hogg, David Hogg, Sandra (Jeff) Hahn, and Paul (Stacy) Kemnitzer; sister-in-law, Marge Kemnitzer; and grandchildren, Rocco and Harlow. She was predeceased by her parents, Paul and Eileen Hogg, and Pat and Jack Kemnitzer; and brothers, John Hogg, Peter Hogg, and Michael Kemnitzer.

Thank you to Waunakee Manor and Agrace HospiceCare for their compassionate care. Due to COVID, a small private gathering will be held to celebrate Judy's life. To honor Judy, commit a random act of kindness, donate to a charity, or take a moment to enjoy the beauty around you.