Julianne Powell
1930 - 2020
BORN
1930
DIED
2020
ABOUT
Madison West High School

Powell, Julianne W.

CORONA DEL MAR, Calif. - The former Julianne Weiss was born in Madison, Wis., on Feb. 26, 1930, and died in Corona del Mar, Calif., on Dec. 5, 2020, due to complications associated with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease.

Julie was the daughter of Helen and Harold Weiss of Madison. She attended Draper and Nakoma Elementary Schools, and graduated from Madison West High School in 1948, where she played cornet in the school band. She graduated from the University of Wisconsin-Madison in 1952, with Mortar Board honors. During University Julie was a member of the Kappa Kappa Gamma Sorority and served on the Badger Yearbook Board. She majored in home economics, which she taught to high school students in Milwaukee following graduation.

But Julie called Madison home and was married here to DeWitt F. Bowman in 1953. They had two children, Mary Ellen and John, and one grandchild, Nathaniel B. (Nate) Sindt. Her first marriage ended in divorce and, in 1973, she married UW professor, Hugh N. Powell. Hugh was the father of Hugh and Jonathon, both sons from his own previous marriage. Hugh died in 2000, following which Julie moved to Corona del Mar, where she was living at the time of her death.

When in Madison, Julie worked as a substitute teacher in the Madison Public Schools System and served as a personnel representative at Marshall Fields. She was also a volunteer for the Attic Angel Association, for which she served as Treasurer. Julie was a former member of St. Andrew's Episcopal Church, the Madison Club and Maple Bluff Country Club. In California, Julie lived with Mary Ellen and Nate and performed volunteer work for the City of Newport Beach and Oasis Senior Center.

Julie had a loving and generous spirit and will be greatly missed by her children and grandson, all of whom survive her. Due to Covid restrictions, her funeral arrangements are pending.


Published by Madison.com on Dec. 13, 2020.
Ramona Adams
December 26, 2020
John and Mary Ellen, Our deepest sympathies. Our thoughts and prayers are with you both. Ramona, Mark and Birute
Ramona and Mark Lindeis, Birute Adams
December 26, 2020
I am sorry for your and John´s loss I like your mother very much and will miss her
Shawn Triller
December 23, 2020
Oh Mary Ellen, I just heard about your Mom's passing from Kristina. Sending you and Nate an extra long hug! Your Mom was always such a kind and friendly face to see at the club. She will be missed! Please let us know if there is something we can do to help!
Diana, Peter and Megan Morris
December 23, 2020
Dearest John and family, such sad news and I am hopeful for a healthy, happy new year to come. Thinking of you
Lonna Temple
December 22, 2020
John, so sorry to hear about your mom passing. As you know, my mom also recently passed. It is a tough thing to get your head around I think. Positive thoughts, prayers and hugs sent your way. Take care. Nancy
Nancy E Willauer
December 22, 2020
So sorry to hear this Mary Ellen...sending prayers to you & your family...
Dan O'Brien
December 22, 2020
