Julie Skemp
1967 - 2021
BORN
1967
DIED
2021

Skemp, Julie Jean

MADISON - Julie Jean Skemp of Madison, Wis., passed away on Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021, at the age of 54, with her beloved dog by her side and her devoted friend Dave nearby.

Born in La Crosse on March 29, 1967, to Dr. Samuel J. and Jean M. Skemp, Julie's amazing smile and outgoing nature grabbed the hearts of many from an early age, and she forged many meaningful friendships throughout her life. She was a vibrant, outgoing, and loving person who loved to laugh, debate, and engage with people from all walks of life. Since her passing, we have enjoyed hearing stories of the many unique adventures her energetic and impassioned spirit was able to share with others while she was living in La Crosse, Sarasota, Madison, and Philadelphia and while traveling in New Zealand, Thailand and other countries.

Julie searched out knowledge her whole life; she was passionate about literature and excelled academically. She attended St. Pius Grade School in La Crosse, followed by Aquinas High School. Julie studied at the New College of Florida, and was a graduate of the University of Wisconsin-Madison. She was a Ph.D. candidate at Rutgers University, where she received a full graduate scholarship. In many ways, Julie was a luminary; her brilliant ideas and insights having the potential to become truly transformational for anyone who listened.

She is deeply missed by many friends and family members. Surviving family members include parents, Sam and Jean Skemp; siblings, Matt Skemp, Andrew Skemp (Ana), Jeffrey Skemp (Caroline), Sheila Skemp, and Sam Skemp Jr. (Sandy); and a number of nieces and nephews. The family is grateful to all of Julie's friends, in particular Dave, who brightened her days these last years.

A memorial celebration will be held at a future date.

Memorials for Julie can be directed toward a local Humane Society, the La Crosse Community Foundation for the Black Empowerment Fund created by her parents, or the Coulee Recovery Center in La Crosse, Wis.


Published by Madison.com on Jan. 9, 2022.
She sent me a singing voicemail on Thanksgiving. Her way with words always led to rich conversations and great after movie critiques. We often laughed a lot. Her friendship was a blessing. Farewell & Thank you Julie. Best wishes to all who miss her.
Ricardo Jomarron
Friend
January 16, 2022
Jean and Sam, it is with a very sad heart that I read of Julie´s passing. How sad for your entire family. You are in my thoughts and prayers.
Dee (Shogren) Paqué
Friend
January 11, 2022
Sam and Jean our sympathy to you and your whole family. We will keep Julie in our prayers.
Randy and Cheryl Dammon
January 10, 2022
I was ahead of Julie graduating from Aquinas in 1960. Her father was my Doctor. My condolences to the family and I will include her in my prayers. May she RIP.
William Riley
Family
January 10, 2022
I´m so very sorry for your loss! I remember her beautiful smile, her intelligence, and fiery spirit. I will have a mass offered for the repose of her soul.
Millissa Skemp Gould (Milly)
Family
January 10, 2022
