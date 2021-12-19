Harrison, June Starr

MADISON – June Starr Harrison, age 70, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021, at her home. June enjoyed cooking, spending time with family and watching sports. She is survived by her husband of 45 years, Jeff; daughters, Kym (Todd) Ackerman and Lori (John) Jaworski; grandsons, Holden and Tyler; siblings, Chuck (Kelly) Starr and Wendy (Randy) Cole; brother-in-law, Jerry Weisensel; nieces, Rose and Julia; and nephews, Robby and Carter. She was preceded in death by her parents; and sister, Penny.

Special thanks to Dr. Sanyal and the SSM Oncology team, Agrace HospiceCare nurse Melissa, social worker Megan, nurse assistant Courtney, and Age at Home caregiver Diane.

A celebration of life will be held in the spring.

