Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Madison.com
Madison.com Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
June Harrison
FUNERAL HOME
Cress Funeral & Cremation Service - Madison East
3325 E Washington Ave
Madison, WI

Harrison, June Starr

MADISON – June Starr Harrison, age 70, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021, at her home. June enjoyed cooking, spending time with family and watching sports. She is survived by her husband of 45 years, Jeff; daughters, Kym (Todd) Ackerman and Lori (John) Jaworski; grandsons, Holden and Tyler; siblings, Chuck (Kelly) Starr and Wendy (Randy) Cole; brother-in-law, Jerry Weisensel; nieces, Rose and Julia; and nephews, Robby and Carter. She was preceded in death by her parents; and sister, Penny.

Special thanks to Dr. Sanyal and the SSM Oncology team, Agrace HospiceCare nurse Melissa, social worker Megan, nurse assistant Courtney, and Age at Home caregiver Diane.

A celebration of life will be held in the spring.

Please share your memories at www.cressfuneralservice.com.

Cress Funeral & Cremation Service

3325 E. Washington Ave.

Madison (608) 249-6666


Published by Madison.com on Dec. 19, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Cress Funeral & Cremation Service - Madison East
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Cress Funeral & Cremation Service - Madison East.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.