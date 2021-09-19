Lemm, June Rose

SAUK CITY - June Rose Lemm, age 69, passed away unexpectedly from a heart attack on Aug. 20, 2021, in Sauk City. She was born in Baraboo on Sept. 6, 1951, to Robert and Dorothy (Wankerl) Unger. She attended St. Aloysius Catholic School and graduated from Sauk Prairie High School in 1969. She had recently retired from a long career as a receptionist, primarily in health care.

She is survived by her daughter, Kristi Lemm (Mark Bussell); her five brothers, Phil Unger, Bill (Linda) Unger, Bob Unger, Gene (Sandy) Unger, and Marty (Barb) Unger; her ex-husband, Fred (Barb) Lemm; her longtime boyfriend, Will Pansegro; and many beloved extended family members. She was preceded in death by her parents.

June was an extremely social and open person. She loved sharing her stories with friends and family, and was quick to strike up deep conversations even with complete strangers. She doted on her dog, Buffy, and grand-dog, Sandy. In addition to baking award-winning pies and crafting, she relished traveling and particularly loved going for long rides on the back of Will's Harley. She spent her entire life helping people, and at life's end made a generous donation of organs and tissue. June was laid to rest beside her mother at the St. Aloysius Cemetery.