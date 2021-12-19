Mueller, June Robinson

HORICON - June Robinson Mueller, age 99, died Dec. 12, 2021, at her home in Horicon, Wis.

June was the daughter of H. A. and Arlene Robinson of Thermopolis, Wyo. June met and married Kenneth V. Mueller during World War II. They raised their family in Ken's hometown of West Bend, Wis.

June is survived by her children, Karen Mueller of West Bend, Sue Mueller and Steve Mueller, both of Madison, and Linda (Ric) Watson of Horicon; and her brother, Keith (Josie) Robinson of Littleton, Colo.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Ken, in 1992; her sons, Kenneth John in infancy and Greg in 2018; and her brothers, Gayle and Alton.

There will be no service.

Please direct memorials to Hot Springs County Pioneer Association, Thermopolis, WY 82443.

June's family wishes to thank Marquardt Hospice for their compassionate care and Koepsell Funeral Home for their attentive service.