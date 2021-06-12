Pawlisch, June

REEDSBURG - June Pawlisch, age 86, of Reedsburg, passed away peacefully on Friday, June 11, 2021 at Casa de Oakes surrounded by her family. She was born on December 18, 1934 in Baraboo, WI, the daughter of LeRoy and Hazel (Greenwood) Graf. June attended public school, and graduated with her twin sister, Joyce, from Baraboo High School in 1952. She attended Madison Business College, and was a medical transcriptionist at the Jackson Clinic in Madison for many years.

On June 30, 1956, June was united in marriage to James Pawlisch at Bethel Lutheran Church in Madison. In 1962 June and Jim moved from Milwaukee to Middleton where he started his dental practice. She was an avid Bridge player, and belonged to several clubs in Middleton. At her retirement, June and Jim retired to Reedsburg in 1993. Their three boys had all graduated from the UW college system. June became active in a number of Bridge clubs in the Reedsburg area. She loved her many flower beds, and just hanging out with family and friends at their Lake Redstone property.

June was preceded in death by her parents; and twin sister, Joyce Gant.

June is survived by her husband Jim, of Reedsburg; three sons: David (Deborah) of Reedsburg, John (Brenda) of Sauk City, and Thomas (Irene) of Fall River; five grandchildren, Ryan, Anna, Sophia, Willow and Lauren; along with other relatives and friends.

A funeral service for June will be conducted at 12:00 Noon on Tuesday, June 15, 2021 at the First Presbyterian Church in Reedsburg with Pastor Lisa Newbury officiating. Visitation will be on Tuesday from 10:30 A.M. until the time of the service at the church. Burial will follow in Oak Hill Cemetery in North Freedom.

Memorials may be made to the Reedsburg Educational Foundation Scholarship Fund, Friends of the Reedsburg Public Library, or the Reedsburg Area Medical Center Foundation.

The family would like to thank the staff at Casa de Oakes, and Agrace Hospice Care for their care given to June.

The Farber Funeral Home, Reedsburg, is assisting the family.