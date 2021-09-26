Menu
June Spengler
1926 - 2021
BORN
1926
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Cress Funeral & Cremation Service - Madison West
3610 Speedway Road
Madison, WI

Spengler, June M.

MADISON - June M. Spengler, age 95, passed away Friday, Sept. 17, 2021, at her home in Madison, Wis. June was born on Feb. 2, 1926, in Shannon, Ill., to the late Lynton B. and Phyllis G. (Logemann) Coppernoll. She graduated from Shannon High School in 1944. June married her high school sweetheart, E. Thomas Spengler, on Oct. 27, 1945. Together they celebrated 69 years of marriage. She lost her beloved Thomas in 2014.

Together they enjoyed traveling, square dancing, antiquing and spending time with family and friends. June and Tom were avid Badger backers. June also loved to cheer on her other favorite team, the Green Bay Packers.

June loved to waterski and play piano. She was also an accomplished seamstress, making most of her own clothing and creating and donating hundreds of quilts to local hospitals through Project Linus. But June's favorite days were spent outside. You could often find her in her beautiful yard and garden from morning to night, well into her 90s. June believed in hard work, but she also loved to have fun.

June is survived by her three sons, Stephen of Madison, Thomas (Lucia) of Bend, Ore., and Robert (Elizabeth) of Tucson, Ariz.; seven grandchildren, Sarah, Thomas, Maria, Michael, Anna, Leslie and Tim; seven great-grandchildren; and special friends, Laurene Winn and Brian Martin and many other friends.

June was preceded in death by her husband, Tom; her parents; a brother, Keith Coppernoll; her mother- and father-in-law, Frank and Clara Spengler; and many other relatives and friends.

June's family would like to extend sincere gratitude to the Agrace HospiceCare team that enabled June to remain in her own home through the end of her life.

A special thanks to Michelle, Jessica, Shannon, Lori, Melissa and Renae and many more wonderful Agrace caregivers.

June will be laid to rest next to her husband at Forest Hill Cemetery. Due to COVID concerns, a celebration of life in honor of June will be planned for a later date.

Please share memories at www.cressfuneralservice.com.

Cress Funeral & Cremation Services

3610 Speedway Road, Madison

(608) 238-3434


Published by Madison.com on Sep. 26, 2021.
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Cress Funeral & Cremation Service
September 26, 2021
