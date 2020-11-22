Starr, June Cora

OREGON - On June 20, 1924, Gustava and Nellie Myra of Fitchburg welcomed their third daughter and named her June Cora. Her two older sisters were Beatrice Blaney and Myra Culp. June graduated from West High School in 1942. Three weeks later she turned 18, and because there was a war going on, she started working in a factory making Sailor underwear.

On Dec. 5, 1942, she married the love of her life, Clarence CR Sam Starr of Madison. Shortly after their marriage, Sam was drafted, and they moved to California where he was stationed. There she worked at the North American Flying Fortress factory on planes and loved it. Sam was then transferred to Fresno, Calif. There she was a Supervisor in the Vega Air Plant as an Inspector of the riveters. While they were in California, they became the parents of a daughter, Sandra. After Sam's service was over they returned to Madison where they welcomed two sons, Bill and Jeff.

June leaves behind her daughter, Sandra (John) Ziegler of Oregon, Wis.; sons, Bill (Suzette) of St. Petersburg, Fla., and Jeff (Marilyn) of Lake Tomahawk, Wis.; grandchildren, Brandie Ziegler, Candiss Feiler, Jared Ziegler, Robert Starr and James Starr; along with many great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren. June reunited with Sam and her loved ones who passed before her on Nov. 10, 2020.