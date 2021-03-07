Menu
June Suhling
1936 - 2021
BORN
1936
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Ryan Funeral Home - North Side Chapel - Madison
2418 N. Sherman Ave.
Madison, WI

Suhling, June Marion

MADISON - June Marion Suhling died on Feb. 28, 2021, at the UW Hospital, Madison, after a brief illness.

Born on June 18, 1936, in Staten Island, New York, N.Y., to John and Harriet (Van Horn) Groves, she was raised in the New Dorp neighborhood of Staten Island and attended New York City public schools until her graduation from New Dorp High in 1953. She earned a Bachelor of Arts with honors in history from Wellesley College, Wellesley, Mass., in 1957, and was inducted into Phi Beta Kappa.

June was married to Gerald C. Suhling and moved to Fond du Lac, Wis., in 1957. She was an elected member of the Fond du Lac Board of Education from 1976-1982 and acted as president from 1980-1981. June was also a member of the Wisconsin Council on Vocational Education from 1979-1985; and served as Chair in 1983-1985. From 1980-1987, she served as District Director for Wisconsin Sixth District Congressman Thomas E. Petri.

In 1987, June moved to Madison, Wis., where she held several administrative positions in the Wisconsin state government. These included Division Administrator positions in the Department of Industry, Labor, and Human Relations (DILHR) and the Department of Workforce Development, and finally a term as Deputy Secretary of the Wisconsin Department of Regulation and Licensing in 1999. That year, she was appointed as Labor Policy Advisor for the U.S. Department of Labor, and assigned to the U.S. Embassy in Bucharest, Romania. In this position, she worked with the World Bank, International Monetary Fund, European Union, US AID, NATO, and the Romanian Government to develop and implement labor market policies. After her retirement in 2001, she returned to Madison and enjoyed working part-time at Happy Pastime Collectibles in Middleton, Wis.

June loved spending time with family and friends, traveling, needlework, celebrating holidays, playing bridge, reading, doing crossword and logic puzzles, and attending musicals and plays. She was a long-time member of the American Association of University Women and was a dedicated member of the Republican Party, serving in numerous leadership roles including Fond du Lac County Chair (1972-1975), Sixth District Chair (1977-1981), State Vice Chair (1981-1987), and State Chair in 1987-1988.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her sister, Ruth Souders; one daughter, Jennifer Lynne Suhling; and one grandson, Garrett Cassidy Trotter. She is survived by her children, Jeffrey C. Suhling (Jane), Opelika, Ala., Linda J. Trotter (Rob), Gypsum, Colo., and Jill M. Cox (Brad), Land O'Lakes, Fla.; as well as her grandchildren, Claire and Fred Suhling, Madeline, Roxanne and Harrison Trotter, and David (Miriam) Cox and Andrea (Alex) Ezra. She also leaves behind cousins, nieces, nephews and many friends.

A memorial service is planned for a later date at her church home, Middleton Community United Church of Christ. To view and sign this guestbook, please visit www.ryanfuneralservice.com.

Ryan Funeral Home & Cremation Services

2418 N. Sherman Avenue

(608) 249-8257


Published by Madison.com on Mar. 7, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by:
Ryan Funeral Home - North Side Chapel - Madison
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
June was pure class.
David Blaska
March 10, 2021
I am sure Georgene met her at gate and got her involved in the Heavenly Bridge Club.
Elaine Kloepfel
March 8, 2021
I'm very sorry to hear of June's death. I worked for June when she was with the State. She had a good heart and was a role model for me. My sympathies to her family.
Joan Ellen Larson
March 8, 2021
So sorry to hear about your mom's passing.
Nancy Nietman
March 7, 2021
