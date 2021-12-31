Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Madison.com
Madison.com Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
June Ward
FUNERAL HOME
Pederson-Nowatka Funeral Home
143 S Washington St
Waterloo, WI

Ward, June R.

MARSHALL - June R. Ward, 88, of Marshall, was called home on Tuesday, Dec. 28, 2021, at St. Mary's Hospital in Madison.

A funeral service will be held at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022, at the MARSHALL UNITED METHODIST CHURCH in Marshall, with Pastor Heide Loomis presiding. Visitation will be held at the church from 4 p.m. until the time of service. A private family burial will take place at Washington Cemetery in the Town of Portland.

Pederson-Nowatka Funeral Home-Waterloo is caring for the family. To place an online condolence, please visit www.pn-fh.com.


Published by Madison.com on Dec. 31, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
5
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 6:00p.m.
MARSHALL UNITED METHODIST CHURCH
Marshall, WI
Jan
5
Funeral service
6:00p.m.
MARSHALL UNITED METHODIST CHURCH
Marshall, WI
Funeral services provided by:
Pederson-Nowatka Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Pederson-Nowatka Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
2 Entries
June will be greatly missed. So glad I got to know her.
Carla J Buchanan
Friend
January 4, 2022
Souane family
December 31, 2021
Showing 1 - 2 of 2 results