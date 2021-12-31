Ward, June R.

MARSHALL - June R. Ward, 88, of Marshall, was called home on Tuesday, Dec. 28, 2021, at St. Mary's Hospital in Madison.

A funeral service will be held at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022, at the MARSHALL UNITED METHODIST CHURCH in Marshall, with Pastor Heide Loomis presiding. Visitation will be held at the church from 4 p.m. until the time of service. A private family burial will take place at Washington Cemetery in the Town of Portland.

Pederson-Nowatka Funeral Home-Waterloo is caring for the family.