Justin Block
1976 - 2020
BORN
August 24, 1976
DIED
November 29, 2020

Block, Justin

MCFARLAND - Justin Block, of McFarland, Wis., passed away unexpectedly after a short illness on Nov. 29, 2020, surrounded by family at UW Hospital.

Justin was born in Milwaukee, Wis., on Aug. 24, 1976, to parents Candice McGrath, of McFarland, Wis., and Patrick Block, Sarasota, Fla.

Justin was survived and adored by his precious twins, Harper and Kingston Block; their mother, Kristen Heilman Block; parents, Candice McGrath and Patrick Block and stepmom, Julie Block; his brother, Jordan McGrath; and numerous loving aunts, uncles, cousins, extended family and friends.

He was preceded in death by his adoring grandparents, Coralie and Donald Eckhardt, and Julia and Clarence Block.

A private family viewing was held on Friday, Dec. 4, 2020, at Cress Funeral Home. A Celebration of Life will be held in the near future.

Please share your memories at www.cressfuneralservice.com.

Cress Funeral and Cremation Service

5801 Highway 51, McFarland

(608) 838-0655


Published by Madison.com on Dec. 6, 2020.
