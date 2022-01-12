Britten, Karen Mae

MCFARLAND - Karen Mae Britten, age 79, passed away peacefully on Friday, Jan. 7, 2022, at St. Mary's Care Center. She was born on Jan. 31, 1942, in St. Charles, Ill., daughter to Edward and Grace (Rae) Schlueter. Karen was united in marriage to Ronald Britten on Jan. 30, 1960, in Madison. They were together 55 years and raised three children.

Karen enjoyed taking care of her family and adored her grandchildren.

She is survived by her son, Brian (Pam) Britten; daughter, Dawn (Joe Buol) Holmes; grandchildren, Kaitlyn (Scott) Vick, Austin Britten, Ashley Holmes, and Michael (Haven) Holmes; and great-grandchildren, Jaylinn, Liam Ronnie Holmes, and Sophia Vick.

Karen was preceded in death by her husband; and daughter, Linn Britten.

Special thank you to her friends at St. Mary's Care Center, Marshall, Grandma B and Stefano.

The family will be honoring Karen's wishes by not having any services for the public. They will celebrate her life privately.

