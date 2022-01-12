Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Madison.com
Madison.com Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Karen Britten
1942 - 2022
BORN
1942
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Cress Funeral Home & Cremation Services - Stoughton
206 W. Prospect Street
Stoughton, WI

Britten, Karen Mae

MCFARLAND - Karen Mae Britten, age 79, passed away peacefully on Friday, Jan. 7, 2022, at St. Mary's Care Center. She was born on Jan. 31, 1942, in St. Charles, Ill., daughter to Edward and Grace (Rae) Schlueter. Karen was united in marriage to Ronald Britten on Jan. 30, 1960, in Madison. They were together 55 years and raised three children.

Karen enjoyed taking care of her family and adored her grandchildren.

She is survived by her son, Brian (Pam) Britten; daughter, Dawn (Joe Buol) Holmes; grandchildren, Kaitlyn (Scott) Vick, Austin Britten, Ashley Holmes, and Michael (Haven) Holmes; and great-grandchildren, Jaylinn, Liam Ronnie Holmes, and Sophia Vick.

Karen was preceded in death by her husband; and daughter, Linn Britten.

Special thank you to her friends at St. Mary's Care Center, Marshall, Grandma B and Stefano.

The family will be honoring Karen's wishes by not having any services for the public. They will celebrate her life privately.

Please share your memories at www.cressfuneralservice.com.

Cress Funeral & Cremation Service

206 W. Prospect St., Stoughton

(608) 873-9244


Published by Madison.com on Jan. 12, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Cress Funeral Home & Cremation Services - Stoughton
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Cress Funeral Home & Cremation Services - Stoughton.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
2 Entries
We are saddened to hear about Karen's passing. She was a fun, trustworthy neighborhood day care provider for our daughter Kelsey. I remember her clearing a path through the house so that the toddlers could ride their little wheeled toys in wild circles from room to room. She had a good sense of humor. She took a great picture of Kelsey, a fan of sweets, devouring her own cup-cake and then reaching over to the neighboring highchair tray to snatch another girls cup-cake! Karen laughed at herself when she was momentarily scared to death to find our daughter had gone missing during nap time and was no where to be found! Finally Karen located her fast asleep under the bed in the farthest, darkest corner. Karen laughed and laughed telling that story. She loved children and had a great smile.
Anne Hughes & Stan Livingston
January 12, 2022
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Olson-Holzhuter-Cress Funeral Service, Inc.
January 12, 2022
Showing 1 - 2 of 2 results