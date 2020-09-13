Carr, Karen A.

MIDDLETON - Karen Ann Carr, age 63, passed away on Friday, Sept. 4, 2020, within days of being diagnosed with cancer. She passed away peacefully with her family by her side and has gone to join her Lord and Savior in Heaven.

Karen was born in Kansas City, Mo. in Feb. 1957 to parents Lowell D. and Carol Johnson Carr. She graduated from West Genesee High School, Camillus, N.Y. in 1976 and then attended Moorpark College in Moorpark, Calif. Karen was fond of sports and especially enjoyed watching her nephews play baseball and hockey when her health would allow.

She was preceded in death by her father, Lowell Dean Carr, Aunts Laverne Patrin and Norma Haggstrom. She is survived by mother Carol L. Johnson Carr of Middleton, brother and sister in law Michael D. (Sandra) Carr of Madison, and three nephews, 2nd Lt. Michael Carr Jr. USMC, and Matthew and Andrew Carr of Madison. She is further survived by Aunt Sharon (Dennis) Larson of Pillager, Minn., Uncle David Carr (Catherine) of St. Paul, Minn., and numerous cousins.

Karen's kind heart and charming laugh leaves her family with many wonderful memories and much love.

