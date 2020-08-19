Jelinek, Karen L. (Bedward)

MADISON - Karen L. Jelinek (Bedward), age 74, passed away on Saturday, Aug. 15, 2020, at home with her loved ones, after battling health issues. She was born on July 24, 1946, in Prairie du Chien, the daughter of Richard and Mildred (Seely) Bedward. Karen graduated from West Grant High School in Patch Grove, Wis., in 1964. She was united in marriage to Edmund "Jim" Jelinek, Jr. on June 5, 1965.

Karen worked at the Dodgeville Bank prior to the birth of her first son. While raising her family, she ran an in-home childcare from 1976 until retiring in 2011, when her youngest grandchild started 4K. Karen also volunteered with the Boy Scouts and Girl Scouts when her children were younger.

She often shared her fond memories growing up on the family farm, especially working with the calves. Karen enjoyed knitting, embroidery, sewing, camping, reading and cross word puzzles. She lovingly assembled flowers for several family weddings, anniversaries and special events. Her favorite activity was spending time with her family and loved ones. Whether it was playing board games on a holiday or enjoying a campfire. Karen had a lovely sense of humor that made people feel welcomed.

Karen is survived by her husband of 55 years, Edmund "Jim" Jelinek, Jr.; their children, Jim (Tammy) Jelinek of Fort Atkinson, Todd Jelinek of Fort Atkinson, Michael (Melissa) Jelinek of Madison and Becky (Steven) Koch of DeForest; as well as her beloved grandchildren, Alyssa, Theodore and Bryan. She is further survived by her brother, Lloyd (Joanne) Bedward of Prairie du Chien; sister, Bernice (Ivan) Norton of Madison; sister-in-law, Rocile Bedward; and many nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Roger Bedward and Lyle (Margaret) Bedward; and sister, Janice (Ed) Mell.

A private family service will be held. Friends and family who wish to view services via LIVE STREAM may visit Karen's obituary page at www.gundersonfh.com and click on Watch Webcast link at 11 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 21, 2020. Karen will be laid to rest at Roselawn Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Agrace HospiceCare in Karen's memory.

The family would like to thank the entire staff at Agrace HospiceCare for their loving care and support. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

Gunderson East

Funeral & Cremation Care

5203 Monona Drive

(608) 221-5420