STOUGHTON / PLATTEVILLE - Karen Celia Jenny, age 70, of Stoughton, passed away on Wednesday, June 30, 2021, at Milestone Memory Care, after a courageous four-year battle with Alzheimer's. She was born on April 24, 1951, in Lancaster, to Leonard and Melva (Nobel) Fuerstenberg. Karen graduated from Platteville High School in 1969. She married the love of her life and high school sweetheart, Tom Jenny, on May 15, 1971, in Belmont. After a short honeymoon to northern Wisconsin, they moved to Honolulu, Hawaii, so Tom could finish his commitment to the country with the U.S. Navy at Pearl Harbor. Karen and Tom were blessed with two sons, Jason in 1973 and Bret in 1976.

Karen worked in the banking business for many years as a teller and loan officer assistant, ending her career at John Deere Financial as a senior analyst. She retired in January of 2017. Shortly after retiring, she was diagnosed with Alzheimer's. Karen enjoyed traveling, dancing, listening to music (especially Elvis) and spending time with her family. She had a special place in her heart for her two sons and their families. Karen had a big heart and would do anything for the family, especially her grandchildren, whom she adored. Alzheimer's took Karen's mind from her family but not her heart. You could see the joy a visit from one of her loved family members brought to her.

Karen is survived by her husband of 50 years, Tom; two sons, Jason (Kari) and Bret (Amanda); grandchildren, Kelsey (Travis), Tristan and Grace Celia; siblings, Larry, Donna (Gene) Jansen and Kathy (Mike) Wehrspann; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; in-laws, Henry and Lela Jenny; brother, Wayne; and sister-in-law, Sandy.

A funeral service will be held at GUNDERSON STOUGHTON FUNERAL & CREMATION CARE, 1358 Highway 51 N. at Jackson St., Stoughton, at 11 a.m., on Thursday, July 8, 2021. Burial will follow at Lutheran South Cemetery. Visitation will be held at the funeral home, from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m., on Wednesday, July 7, 2021, and from 10 a.m. until the time of the service on Thursday.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to Milestone Senior Living in Stoughton and Heartland Hospice. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

