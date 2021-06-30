Menu
Karen Ann Jones
1939 - 2021
BORN
1939
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Cress Funeral & Cremation Service - Madison West
3610 Speedway Road
Madison, WI

Jones, Karen Ann

MADISON – Karen Ann Jones, age 82, of Madison, passed away on Wednesday, June 23, 2021, at the UW Hospital in Madison. She was born on March 18, 1939, in Janesville, Wis., to Harriet and Donald Hillestad.

Karen attended Milton Union High School.

After high school, Karen attended Illinois Wesleyan University where she joined the Kappa Kappa Gamma sorority and later transferred to the University of Wisconsin-Madison, where she earned a B.S. in English.

Karen married Dayton Avery Jones on May 5, 1962. They lived in Madison, Wis., where she focused on raising their family. Karen was a devoted mother who treasured her children and embraced every moment with them.

Karen loved to host family and friends and was an excellent cook. Her lasagna, bacon-wrapped pork tenderloin, cheesy potatoes, and plum cake with rum sauce were legendary.

She enjoyed traveling with her husband. Together they visited 49 of the 50 states, traveled to countless Wisconsin Badgers games, and attended many Shrine events.

Karen was an active member of the Daughters of the Nile since 1981.

She also served as an Angel at the Attic Angel Community, where she worked to improve the lives of residents.

Karen was preceded in death by her daughter, Gwendolyn; parents, Harriet and Donald Hillestad; and sister, Kristin Christenson.

She is survived by her loving husband of 59 years, Dayton; children, Eric (Kathleen), Andrew (Lauri), and Jeffrey; and grandchildren, Alyssa, Rachael, Megan, Katherine, Elizabeth, Stephanie, Alec, and Madeline.

A celebration of life service will be held on Aug. 5, with visitation at 3 p.m. and a memorial service at 4 p.m., at COVENANT PRESBYTERIAN CHURCH, 326 S. Segoe Road, Madison, WI. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Covenant Presbyterian Church, Shriner's Hospitals, or Attic Angel Community.

Please share memories at www.cressfuneralservice.com.

Cress Funeral & Cremation Services

3610 Speedway Road, Madison

(608) 238-3434


Published by Madison.com on Jun. 30, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Aug
5
Visitation
3:00p.m. - 4:00p.m.
COVENANT PRESBYTERIAN CHURCH
326 S. Segoe Road, Madison, WI
Aug
5
Memorial service
4:00p.m.
COVENANT PRESBYTERIAN CHURCH
326 S. Segoe Road, Madison, WI
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Cress Funeral & Cremation Service
June 30, 2021
