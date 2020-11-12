McCarthy, Karen

LOVES PARK, Ill. - Karen Sue McCarthy, 76, of Loves Park, Ill., went to be with the Lord on Oct. 9, 2020. She was born on June 12, 1944, to Lucille and Edward Kucera in Cuba City, Wis. She and her parents lived in Madison until she was older and then moved to Illinois.

Karen was a patient, kind, and generous woman for all of her life. She served the Rockford community as a real estate agent, as well as a teacher at the Rock Valley College. During her time of over 20 years at Rock Valley College, she taught her students the art of crocheting and knitting. She often donated her hats to the needy all over the country. Karen was lovingly nicknamed "The Little Old Hat Lady." She was a devout Christian woman who lived what she believed and taught by example. She will be missed by many. She is predeceased by her infant child and her parents.

She is survived by her loving husband, Bradley McCarthy; and her aunt, Delores "Dee-Dee" Brown of Madison, Wis.