COTTAGE GROVE - Karen Moore, age 76, of Cottage Grove, passed away on Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021, at home surrounded by her family. She was born on Feb. 27, 1945, in Portage, the daughter of James and Arleane (Koplin) Collins.

Karen graduated from Madison East High School in 1963 and married Gerald "Jerry" Moore on Aug. 22, 1964.

Karen was an avid crafter. She crocheted and created many craft items that she proudly displayed at multiple craft shows in the Madison area where she made many connections with her craft friends. She named her business "Karen's Krafts."

Karen loved spending time with her family, both at home and at the family cottage in Minocqua. She enjoyed birdwatching and going out to eat, becoming quite the foodie.

Karen is survived by her son, James (Donna) Moore; daughter, Kris (Jeff) Miller; five grandsons, James (Leah) Moore Jr., Jason Moore, Cory Miller, Colin (Kori) Weber and David Miller; a great-granddaughter, Addison Weber; brother, Jeff (Jen) Collins; and two sisters-in-law, Sandy Moore and Peggy (Gus) Schaper.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Jerry; brother, Gary Collins; and two brothers-in-law, Michael Moore and Gary Moore.

A funeral service will be held at GUNDERSON EAST FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 5203 Monona Drive, Madison, at 2 p.m., on Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022. Visitation will be from 12 noon until the time of the service at the funeral home on Sunday.

