Nelson, Karen Ann (Clarke)

MIDDLETON - Karen Ann (Clarke) Nelson, 61, gained her wings on Dec. 18, 2021, with her loving family near. She was born July 24, 1960, in Madison, to Margery S. (Nelson) and Jerome R. Clarke. She attended Middleton High School, Class of 1979.

Survivors include her loving husband and partner in crime, Scott; siblings, Jeffrey Clarke (Anne Smith) and Heidi Clarke (Ben Bowman); and other extended family and many friends.

A celebration of life will be held this summer.

