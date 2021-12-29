Menu
Karen Nelson
1960 - 2021
BORN
1960
DIED
2021
ABOUT
Middleton High School
FUNERAL HOME
Cress Funeral & Cremation Service - Middleton University Chapel
6021 University Ave
Madison, WI

Nelson, Karen Ann (Clarke)

MIDDLETON - Karen Ann (Clarke) Nelson, 61, gained her wings on Dec. 18, 2021, with her loving family near. She was born July 24, 1960, in Madison, to Margery S. (Nelson) and Jerome R. Clarke. She attended Middleton High School, Class of 1979.

Survivors include her loving husband and partner in crime, Scott; siblings, Jeffrey Clarke (Anne Smith) and Heidi Clarke (Ben Bowman); and other extended family and many friends.

A celebration of life will be held this summer.

Please share your memories at www.cressfuneralservice.com.

Cress Center

6021 University Ave., Madison

(608) 238-8406


Published by Madison.com on Dec. 29, 2021.
Cress Funeral & Cremation Service - Middleton University Chapel
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
It was always fun chatting with Karen at the condo. She was such a no-nonsense lady, always had words-to-the-wise in the form of comedy. I´ll sure miss her! She was a lovely neighbor. Sincerest Condolences to Scott and the entire family, Sharon Abdel-Khalik
Sharon Abdel-Khalik
Other
January 1, 2022
My deepest sympathy to Heidi and Jeff. Karen was a blast to hang out with, very similar to your mom. Prayers of healing knowing she is with family on the other side. She will be missed! Monica (Peck/Feiler) daughter of Bob and BJ Dewey.
Monica Feiler
December 31, 2021
