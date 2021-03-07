Menu
Karen Norem
1942 - 2021
BORN
1942
DIED
2021
ABOUT
Poynette High School
FUNERAL HOME
Gunderson Funeral Home - Madison
5203 Monona Drive
Madison, WI

Norem, Karen Kathleen

MADISON - Karen Kathleen Norem, age 78, passed away on Saturday, March 6, 2021. She was born to Lillie (Lange) and Willis Kleinert on Nov. 27, 1942, in Poynette, Wis. Karen graduated from Poynette High School in 1961. She attended University of Wisconsin, Stevens Point and UW Madison, receiving a bachelor's degree in Business Management from Upper Iowa University in later life.

Karen had a wonderful and rewarding 34-year career at Meriter Hospital as a unit coordinator and as a business manager for the surgery department. She retired in 2010. During this time, she also worked in the jewelry department at the West Towne Boston Store and as a sales associate for the Longaberger Company, a provider of handwoven baskets and other home furnishings.

Her hobbies included interior decorating, which she practiced continually at her home in Madison and condo in Arizona, and shopping. She had exquisite taste and was always a fashionable and elegant lady.

Karen also enjoyed traveling to interesting locations which included several trips to European countries and cruises to the Caribbean islands. Trips to Hawaii as an avid follower of the UW Badgers football team were also on the busy agenda.

Karen was married to Barry Norem on June 23, 1979, in Madison, Wis., where they made their home and enjoyed 42 wonderful years together.

For Karen, family was always first. She is survived by her sister, Karla Seaver (Oshkosh); her husband, Barry; beloved daughter, Michelle Hamilton (Madison); and stepchildren, Laura (Brad) Stehno (Dousman, Wis.) and Brett (April) Norem (Mooresville, N.C.). Her grandchildren were a source of intense enjoyment for Karen. They are Payton and Dylan Stehno, and Madison, Allison and Cooper Norem.

The family wishes to thank the wonderful and caring people at Agrace HospiceCare for helping to bring comfort at a difficult time, and Dr. Joseph Bellissimo for his excellent cardiology care.

A celebration of Karen's life is pending. Memorials may be directed to Agrace HospiceCare (agrace.org) or the American Heart Association (heart.org). Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfhcom.

Gunderson East

Funeral & Cremation Care

5203 Monona Drive

(608) 221-5420


Published by Madison.com on Mar. 7, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by:
Gunderson Funeral Home - Madison
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Barry, so very sorry to hear about Karen's passing. My deepest sympathies to you and your family at this very sad time. I remember her pleasant smile at Torske.
David Ohnstad
March 16, 2021
Barry, sympathy and prayers.
Karen Haut
March 8, 2021
Rest in peace Karen.
Laura (Norem) Stehno
March 8, 2021
Rest in peace Karen. It was a pleasure knowing you and being part of your family all these years. Our condolences to Michelle,Barry,Karla,Brett and Laura
Bob and Forrest Whinery
March 7, 2021
I miss my Mother so much. She was the smartest most beautiful woman I´ve ever known. Rest in peace Mom, I love you more than life itself.
Michelle Hamilton
March 7, 2021
Karen was a loving Grandmother to my kids. While she will be missed terribly by our family, we are grateful for all of the fun times we shared with her.
Brett Norem
March 7, 2021
Dear Karen RIP.
Nancie Luther
March 7, 2021
