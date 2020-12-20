Shippy, Karen K.

MADISON - Karen K. Shippy, age 61, of Madison, passed away on Wednesday, Dec. 16, 2020, at Agrace HospiceCare, after a five-year battle with ALS. She was born on Sept. 2, 1959, in Madison, Wis., the daughter of Robert and Rita (Riddering) Kennedy.

Karen worked as a factory worker for Rayovac and a CNA at various nursing homes. She was also a housekeeper at Heritage Monona. She enjoyed working around the house, going for walks, country rides, enjoying her backyard, and most of all spending time with her son, Adam.

Karen is survived by her son, Adam Shippy; sister, Donna (Keith) Sievwright; brothers, Jim (June) Kennedy and Mark (Renee) Kennedy; a niece and nephews; and significant other, JD Kading. She was preceded in death by her parents.

A private service will be held at Roselawn Memorial Park. Memorials may be made to Agrace HospiceCare. The family would like to thank the MDA Clinic at St. Mary's Hospital and Agrace HospiceCare for their compassionate care for Karen. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

