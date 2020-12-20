Menu
Karen Shippy
1959 - 2020
BORN
1959
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Gunderson Funeral Home - Madison
5203 Monona Drive
Madison, WI

Shippy, Karen K.

MADISON - Karen K. Shippy, age 61, of Madison, passed away on Wednesday, Dec. 16, 2020, at Agrace HospiceCare, after a five-year battle with ALS. She was born on Sept. 2, 1959, in Madison, Wis., the daughter of Robert and Rita (Riddering) Kennedy.

Karen worked as a factory worker for Rayovac and a CNA at various nursing homes. She was also a housekeeper at Heritage Monona. She enjoyed working around the house, going for walks, country rides, enjoying her backyard, and most of all spending time with her son, Adam.

Karen is survived by her son, Adam Shippy; sister, Donna (Keith) Sievwright; brothers, Jim (June) Kennedy and Mark (Renee) Kennedy; a niece and nephews; and significant other, JD Kading. She was preceded in death by her parents.

A private service will be held at Roselawn Memorial Park. Memorials may be made to Agrace HospiceCare. The family would like to thank the MDA Clinic at St. Mary's Hospital and Agrace HospiceCare for their compassionate care for Karen. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

Gunderson East

Funeral & Cremation Care

5203 Monona Drive

(608) 221-5420


Published by Madison.com on Dec. 20, 2020.
Gunderson Funeral Home - Madison
I sent condolences in a earlier message but forgot to add my husband and daughter they to are very sorry for your loss
Sue Galarowicz,Joe and Stephanie
December 20, 2020
To the family of Karen Shippy, I am so sorry for your loss, my deepest sympathy to all of you, she will be missed. Thoughts and prayers to the family.
Sue Galarowicz
December 20, 2020
