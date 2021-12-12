Menu
Karen Trainor

Trainor, Karen L. (Czerwonka)

WAUPUN - My dear friend and sister-in-law, Karen Louise Trainor, went to walk in the garden with her Savior on Dec. 2, 2021. Karen was born in Dodgeville, Wis., the only daughter of Max and Martha (Butteris) Czerwonka. Karen grew up and went to school in the Ridgeway area. For many years she enjoyed a career in the insurance industry. Most important to Karen was the time she was able to spend with relatives and friends. Karen liked crafts of all kinds; she was an accomplished crocheter, making many beautiful afghans. Her other interests included ceramics, going fishing, gardening and birdwatching, treasure shopping, and our outings to Shipshewana and other locales.

Karen was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Vincent Trainor; her two sons, Joel and Steven; four brothers, Marvin, Myron, Max (Butch), and Jack; nephew, Kevin Czerwonka; niece, Donita Olson; great-niece, Kara Czerwonka; and her beloved lab, Ebony.

Karen is survived by her son, Shaun; grandsons, Derek, Ty, and Reese; a sister-in-law, Janet Czerwonka; and many cousins, nieces, and nephews.

A special thanks to nurses, Jess, Laura, and Kayla, who took exceptional care of Karen and showed so much kindness to me. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

"All she ever wanted was to be loved."


Published by Madison.com on Dec. 12, 2021.
Fond memories of great neighbor/friend.Rest in peace.
Janet Chadwick
January 21, 2022
I knew your mom from school on Ridgeway, I graduated with Butch. She was a very pretty and sweet girl, sorry for your loss.
Anna Marie Hallada
School
December 13, 2021
Sincere sympathies to Shaun and to all of Aunt Karen's family. Aunt Karen was loved by the Gerald Trainor family. Love, hugs and prayers to you all. Gail (her niece) and Geraldine Trainor
Gail Trainor
Family
December 12, 2021
Rest in Peace Aunt Karen. Our sincere condolences Shaun and family. May God Bless you with your loss. Merry Christmas. Rock & Jeanie and Joann Trainor
ROCK R TRAINOR
Family
December 12, 2021
It is with deep sympathy to hear of Karen's passing and we are thinking of you Shaun and your family in this trying time. May your family may be at peace over the holiday's and we are so sorry for your Loss.
Craig Marchant and Family/ Bob and Sue Spear
Friend
December 12, 2021
