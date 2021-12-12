Trainor, Karen L. (Czerwonka)

WAUPUN - My dear friend and sister-in-law, Karen Louise Trainor, went to walk in the garden with her Savior on Dec. 2, 2021. Karen was born in Dodgeville, Wis., the only daughter of Max and Martha (Butteris) Czerwonka. Karen grew up and went to school in the Ridgeway area. For many years she enjoyed a career in the insurance industry. Most important to Karen was the time she was able to spend with relatives and friends. Karen liked crafts of all kinds; she was an accomplished crocheter, making many beautiful afghans. Her other interests included ceramics, going fishing, gardening and birdwatching, treasure shopping, and our outings to Shipshewana and other locales.

Karen was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Vincent Trainor; her two sons, Joel and Steven; four brothers, Marvin, Myron, Max (Butch), and Jack; nephew, Kevin Czerwonka; niece, Donita Olson; great-niece, Kara Czerwonka; and her beloved lab, Ebony.

Karen is survived by her son, Shaun; grandsons, Derek, Ty, and Reese; a sister-in-law, Janet Czerwonka; and many cousins, nieces, and nephews.

A special thanks to nurses, Jess, Laura, and Kayla, who took exceptional care of Karen and showed so much kindness to me. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

"All she ever wanted was to be loved."