Karen Urbainzick
1943 - 2021
BORN
1943
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Gunderson Funeral Home - Madison
5203 Monona Drive
Madison, WI

Urbainzick, Karen Kathleen

CROSS PLAINS - Karen Kathleen Urbainzick, age 77, of Cross Plains, passed away on Thursday, March 4, 2021, at Meriter Hospital. She was born on May 28, 1943, in Cambridge, Wis., the daughter of Erich and Catherine (Stohler) Wechter. She married Gale Urbainzick on April 30, 1962, and moved to Cross Plains with their son, Lee, where they resided.

Karen is survived by her son, Lee Urbainzick; sister-in-law, Margaret Wechter; niece, Megan (Aaron) Statz; grandniece, Avryana Statz; and many extended family and friends. She was preceded in death by her husband, Gale Urbainzick; parents; brother, Phil Wechter; and nephew, Matthew Wechter.

Per Karen's request, there will be no funeral services. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

Gunderson Camacho Mount Horeb

Funeral & Cremation Care

500 N. Eighth Street

(608) 437-5077


Published by Madison.com on Mar. 10, 2021.
