Stroede, Kari Wind

"It's all I have to bring today -

This, and my heart beside -

This, and my heart,

and all the fields -

and all the meadows wide."

MADISON - Kari Wind Stroede, born in Madison, WI on June 3, 1958 to Randall and June Wind returned to their loving arms and her sister, Lori's warm smile on Thursday, November 26, 2020.

Kari's heart was her husband, Dave and her soul was her son, Ian. They were indeed her beloved-as was their farm in Augusta, WI. Kari was also thrilled to embrace Ian's Emma-sweet among the sweet. All in all, Meadowview Farm offered joy in the later years through the restoration and the small flock of animals.

Kari is further survived by her big sister, Randi(Jeff) Milsap of Cambridge, WI, and big brother, Jeff (Vita) Wind of Canada. In addition a loving goodbye to family and friends will be felt on the breeze.

Kari always identified with her first career as a nursery school teacher-with a passion for the first 5 years of a child's life. She was also an avid antique dealer and hobby farmer.

Per Kari's wishes, there will not be a public funeral. In her memory, please consider a donation of children's books or funds to your local Humane Association to support loving care of animals.

"Be sure you count, should I forget, -- Someone the sum could tell,-- This, and my heart, and all the bees Which in the clover dwell."

Emily Dickinson

The family is assisted by Anderson Funeral Home in Augusta, WI.