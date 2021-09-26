Andersen, Karl

LAKE MILLS - Karl Andersen, 103, of Lake Mills, Wis., was born June 28, 1918, in Butternut, Wis., to S.B. and Mary (Heiderer) Andersen. On Dec. 28, 1925, Karl and his family moved to Lake Mills where he lived the rest of his life.

He was involved in city government, especially the park board, for many years.

He served as a lector and usher at St. Francis Xavier Church, now St. Gabriel Parish. He was known for his large garden, his more than 60-year old beard, as well as his well-written letters to the editors of various newspapers. He was a life member of the Wisconsin Academy of Sciences Arts and Letters and a longtime member of the American Gourd Society.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his brothers, Francis, Hans, and John and their spouses; and his nephew, Tom. He was the last of his generation on both sides of the family.

He is survived by his wife, Carolyn Heidemann; the children of his brothers, Eileen, Jody, John, Mark, Mary, and Karen; also several other relatives, many good friends and neighbors.

There will be a visitation at the LAKE MILLS COMMUNITY ROOM at City Hall, 200 Water Street, from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 28. Please wear a mask and social distance due to COVID-19.

A memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 28, at ST. GABRIEL PARISH. The Mass will be livestreamed from the Claussen Funeral Home Facebook page.

Memorials may be directed to Rainbow Hospice Care, Ice Age Trail Alliance, or the charity of your choice.

Our thanks to Dr. Wishau and Dr. Dong, as well as Rainbow Hospice Home Health Services and Residence.

