Weiss, Karl F.

MADISON - Karl F. Weiss passed away on Oct. 13, 2020, at Agrace Hospice in Fitchburg, Wis. He was born on Aug. 2, 1925, in Schriesheim/Heidelberg, Germany. Karl obtained his master's and doctoral degrees in Food Microbiology in Ames, Iowa, at Iowa State University. He completed his postdoctoral work at the Food Research Institute at UW-Madison. Returning to Canada, Karl continued to work in food safety for Health Canada. Karl married Henrietta (Betty) Elsey in 1956, in Winnipeg, Canada, where their son, Paul, was born. After moving to Iowa, then Wisconsin, the family moved to Ottawa, Canada, in 1972.

Karl moved back to Madison ten years ago. He enjoyed living at Oakwood Village where he played and taught bridge and exercised in the fitness center. Karl reconnected with old friends as well as making new ones. Family dinners and activities also kept Karl busy. Karl is survived by his son, Paul (Kristin) of Middleton, Wis.; and his granddaughters, Lina and Eliza. He is further survived by three sisters in Germany and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his wife, Betty, as well as by three sisters and a brother.

The family would like to thank Agrace Hospice for their compassionate care these past several months. We are grateful to have visited regularly and to have celebrated Karl's 95th birthday with him. The staff at Oakwood Village deserve thanks as well for their care and kindness during Karl's ten years of residency.

Due to current restrictions, the family will be having a small, private memorial. It is our hope that we may plan a gathering with Karl's many friends to celebrate his life in the springtime. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Agrace HospiceCare at www.Agrace.org/donate or the Oakwood Foundation at www.oakwoodfoundationinc.org.