Lake Mills - Karolyn "Ki" R. Johnson, 75, of Lake Mills, passed away Monday, Dec. 27, 2021, at Meriter Hospital. She is survived by her mother, Dorothy E. Johnson; husband of 52 years, Wayne W. Johnson II; children, David (Sara) Johnson and Laura (Cliff) Rucks; grandchildren, Ingrid and Robbie Rucks; Owen and Elliot Johnson; sister, Kathryn Johnson; brother, Karl (Cheri) Johnson. Karolyn was preceeded in death by her father, Robert H. Johnson; maternal and paternal grandparents; and in-laws. For all who knew and loved Karolyn, she will be greatly missed.

A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022, at TRINITY LUTHERAN CHURCH, 346 W. Pine St. Lake Mills. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the funeral on Wednesday at the church. A luncheon immediately following the service. Karolyn will be laid to rest at ROSELAWN MEMORIAL PARK on Thursday Jan. 6, 2022, at 2:30 p.m.

Family would like to thank all of Karolyn's medical providers with UW Health, Meriter Hospital ICU, and Agrace Palliative Care for the kindness, compassion, and care provided to our beloved Karolyn.

