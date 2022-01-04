Menu
Karolyn R. "Ki" Johnson
Pulaski High School
Cress Funeral Home & Cremation Services - Deerfield
201 Bue Street
Deerfield, WI

Johnson, Karolyn "Ki" R.

Lake Mills - Karolyn "Ki" R. Johnson, 75, of Lake Mills, passed away Monday, Dec. 27, 2021, at Meriter Hospital. She is survived by her mother, Dorothy E. Johnson; husband of 52 years, Wayne W. Johnson II; children, David (Sara) Johnson and Laura (Cliff) Rucks; grandchildren, Ingrid and Robbie Rucks; Owen and Elliot Johnson; sister, Kathryn Johnson; brother, Karl (Cheri) Johnson. Karolyn was preceeded in death by her father, Robert H. Johnson; maternal and paternal grandparents; and in-laws. For all who knew and loved Karolyn, she will be greatly missed.

A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022, at TRINITY LUTHERAN CHURCH, 346 W. Pine St. Lake Mills. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the funeral on Wednesday at the church. A luncheon immediately following the service. Karolyn will be laid to rest at ROSELAWN MEMORIAL PARK on Thursday Jan. 6, 2022, at 2:30 p.m.

Family would like to thank all of Karolyn's medical providers with UW Health, Meriter Hospital ICU, and Agrace Palliative Care for the kindness, compassion, and care provided to our beloved Karolyn.

Cress Funeral & Cremation Service

201 Bue Street, P.O. Box 376, Deerfield

(608) 764-5369

Please share your memories at www.cressfuneralservice.com


Published by Madison.com on Jan. 4, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by:
Cress Funeral Home & Cremation Services - Deerfield
Our sympathies to all the Johnson family. She will be in good company her dad will keep her laughing!
John & Emily Kolman
Work
January 4, 2022
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Olson-Holzhuter-Cress Funeral Service, Inc.
January 4, 2022
